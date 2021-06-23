They filter images of Erik Rubín in the company of a beautiful influencer

Erik Rubin caused tremendous controversy after several images came to light in which he appears enjoying a party next to some young women, although there is one with which it seems closer than which only is known to be influencer.

It seems that the photographs were taken from a video where they both pose smiling, dancing and having some drinks, which made netizens question whether It could be some kind of infidelity.

The meeting would have occurred in Tulum and even though this pair doesn’t seem to be doing anything wrong, the singer was uncomfortable when he realized that he was being photographed.

Given the stories shared and already viral on the networks, the comments did not wait, much less the speculation, especially why Andrea Legarreta is conspicuous by his absence.

“Is Andrea Legarreta aware? Was she also present?” Asked a user.

However, there were those who defended Erik by ensuring that the images did not show that he was doing something improper.

So far neither Legarreta nor Rubín have spoken about these controversial images, but it is expected that they will come out to deny or confirm them in the next few hours.