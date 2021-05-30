They filter how Thanos could return to Marvel Studios

Thanos has had a brutal impact on the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe and they already have plans for him to return within a few years.

Since the movies of Marvel studios, the main villain has been Thanos, they were presenting it little by little as in the post-credits scene of The Avengers (2012) and came to have a little more importance in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014). But then everything we had seen, collided in Infinity War, when this character tried to get the Infinity Gems and for this he had to attack the Earth. He fulfilled his goal and annihilated half the life in the universe, but the heroes did not give up and some time later they managed to reverse the situation.

The most curious thing is that we have seen Thanos twice. The first when Thor he cuts off his head and the second when Hombre de Hierro get the Infinity Gems and sacrifices himself to defeat him. After that, we thought we would never see him again, but in Marvel studios has big plans for him.

This could be his great return.

Marvel Studios has recovered some characters such as X Men Y The Fantastic Four that belonged to FOX. For now the mutants are being reserved, while the team led by Mr. Fantastic They already have a movie assigned for 2023. But, they don’t want to copy what we already saw in the 3 previous movies. That is why we will not see characters like Doctor doom, Silver Surfer or Galactus.

However they want to face Thanos against Silver Surfer in a galactic-themed movie, where there would be no scenes on Earth. That doesn’t mean we don’t see some of the Avengers, as it could be in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4, Thor 5, Captain Marvel 3 or even in the presentation of Not going. Although there is another possibility …

It has long been speculated that they want to make an adaptation of Secret war, although for this it would be essential that we could see Doctor doom. So Thanos could have come to that battle world where he would face Silver Surfer. It must be recognized that Marvel studios has an inordinate amount of chance of impacting his fans.

Would you like to see Thanos again? Leave us your comments below. All the films in which this powerful villain has participated can be seen at Disney Plus.