They filter curious images of Thor: Love and Thunder (SPOILERS)

We may be facing the moment when the God of Thunder regains his form in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder.

The movie Avengers: Endgame (2019), ended with Thor in the ship of the Guardians of the Galaxy, but his form was pretty bad because he spent 5 years eating, drinking and lamenting that he failed before Thanos. Which means that you will have to regain your physical shape and there is nothing better than doing a lot of exercise. So it may have just leaked at that moment. Especially because of the appearance of the clothes that Chris Hemsworth wears on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder.

New Thor pics from behind the scenes of Thor: Love and Thunder! (via Daily Mail: https://t.co/Qr4Sdif01C) pic.twitter.com/aDN8cvygkT – Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) May 28, 2021

Interestingly, it looks like a 80s training video, as you can see Thor with red and white sweatbands, while also wearing a black vest, over a dark T-shirt, gray sweatpants and black boots. These scenes were shot yesterday in Sydney’s Centennial Park and we’ll have to see how exactly they’ll fit into the movie. Thor: Love and Thunder.

What will this new installment from Marvel Studios be about?

The movie Thor: Love and Thunder It will begin with the adventures of the God of Thunder with the Guardians of the Galaxy, but after some conflict they will separate. We also know that we will see Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) as queen of New Asgard, Jane foster (Natalie Portman) receiving tremendous power and the great villain will be Gorr, the butcher of gods (Christian bale).

In addition the director Taika waititi has already commented that it will be much bigger and crazy than Thor: Ragnarok (2017), so anything could happen.

Thor: Love and Thunder It will be released in theaters on May 6, 2022. While we wait for a trailer to be shown, we can see the rest of the films of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe on the streaming platform Disney Plus.