They filter controversial jersey of the felines for the Season 2021-2022

After the filtration of what would be the home jersey for the UANL Tigres, now there have been images of what would be the away kit for the men’s team of the felines designed by adidas, in addition to the supposed uniform with exclusive design” that the champions of the Liga MX Women, which has caused ‘controversy’.

The away jersey for men from Tigers It will be in a blue tone, although this time it will not be the classic royal blue worn by felines, as the images show a light blue, adding vivid dark blue and yellow and respecting the classic legend of TIGERS on the chest.

The Sponsors would appear in light blue a little stronger than the base color, while the bright ones would be navy blue and a touch of yellow on the sleeves.

The controversial jersey is the one they would use in the women’s team, which has a sky blue base but with a camouflaged texture, very similar to the template used by the Japan National Team a season ago.

The ‘recycling’ of this template has not entirely pleased the fans of the UANL TigersWell, for the first time, the girls on the women’s team were supposed to have an exclusive design, which would not be so ‘real’ after all.

