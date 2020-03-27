The devices will have larger sensors to capture more light, which would allow obtaining better quality photos.

According to leaks from Apple’s supply chain in China, next September the apple company will launch four new iPhones: a 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch and one 6.7-inch, reports the Japanese blog Mac Otakara.

All four devices will likely have an OLED display and Face ID facial recognition system, but will not have a home button or fingerprint reader under the display.

The 5.4-inch model will probably be quite compact in size, between that of an iPhone SE and that of an iPhone 8, while one of the 6.1-inch phones would have an intermediate height between an iPhone 11 Pro and an iPhone. 11. The 6.7-inch would be a little taller than the iPhone 11 Pro Max, but thinner.

The new iPhones will also feature larger sensors to capture more light and allow for better-quality photos.

In addition, the 6.7-inch model will incorporate an optical stabilization system with sensor-shift technology to reduce camera shake during long exposures, said company analyst at TF International Securities, Ming-Chi Kuo.

