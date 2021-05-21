They filter audio where Belinda’s photographer wants her to have a child with Nodal “so that it turns out just as ugly”



Christian Nodal and Belinda.

Photo: Hector Vivas / Getty Images for Spotify-Miguel Tovar / LatinContent via Getty Images / Getty Images

The romance of Belinda Y Christian nodal It began when both participated as coaches in a reality show and since they made their relationship formal before the public, they continue to make headlines.

On this occasion, their names They are in the first searches due to a controversy caused by a photographer named Antonio Tizoc, who has worked with Belinda in one of her many sessions, because An audio was revealed in which the professional threw himself hard against the couple.

The material shows that Antonio talks about lovers not precisely in the best way, but to longing for Belinda to become the mother of Christian’s son and for him to look like him, as he assured that the Sonoran “is very ugly.”

“What a barbarian Belinda! I hope the plebs will make him a son so that he can turn out just as ugly as that man”, Tizoc is heard saying.

But as if that weren’t enough, the photographer finished by stating that everything has been for the interest of Belinda and that this will have consequences for her.

“To take away the money hungry that can be seen. What an ugly case! ”, He said.

It should be noted that it is unknown if Tizoc has any misunderstanding with the singer or, in his case, with Nodal, which has prompted him to express himself as he did.

The truth is that, from the beginning, their relationship has been the target of criticism for the way in which they have demonstrated their relationship through their social networks, but despite this, this has not been an impediment for the couple to stop sharing the beautiful moments they live together or that their plans are affected by what people think of them, because they are even very soon to launch their first collaboration.