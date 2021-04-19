They filter another classic villain that will be in Spider-Man: No way home

Share

The movie Spider-Man: No way home will be a real party with a lot of characters from other sagas that will appear by surprise.

Attention SPOILERS. Recently Alfred Molina has confirmed that it will be in Spider-Man: No Way Home What Doctor Octopus, we can also see Electro from Jamie foxx, both are characters that appeared in other sagas and will now be in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. But recently another name has been added to the list.

For months it has been speculated that we will be able to see Green Goblin by Willem Dafoe, al Elf by Dane DeHaan, Venom of Topher Grace and now we must add to The Lizard / Dr. Curt Connors by Rhys Ifans.

Unlike Doctor Octopus and Electro, the Doctor Curt Connors from Rhys Ifans he was not killed at the end of the movie The Amazing Spider-Man (2012). Since we could see him in prison being visited by a dark figure during the post-credits scene of the film.

What will this story be about?

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) will continue the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), therefore Peter parker (Tom holland) has a lot of legal problems because Quentin Beck / Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) accused him of his murder while revealing his true identity. As it has been leaking, it seems that Peter parker he will play with magic in order to fix his affairs. This will cause a lot of villains from the “multiverse” to come to our Earth. That is why the hero will need the help of the Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). So we can see a lot of fights and a lot of emotion in one of the most anticipated installments of Phase 4 of Marvel Studios.

The movie Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on December 17, 2021. While we wait, you can see all the films of the MCU on the platform of streaming Disney +.

