Stranger Things: They filter an unexpected advance on social networks

Given that the premiere of the fourth season of Stranger Things is near and that the fans are more than anxious, the writers of the series have decided to release a preview that has excited everyone.

We know that Stranger Things is one of the favorite series of users within Netflix, it takes place in the 80s and has managed to recall the music that was listened to, and also certain artifacts and outfits that were used at that time.

This and adding the story, as well as science fiction and fantasy, the plot turns out to be quite captivating.

It was through the official accounts of the series that a small advance was made that caused a stir to those who at every moment unleash theories about what will happen in this new installment of the story full of mysteries.

The writers have confirmed that season four consists of nine chapters, which have already been finalized, are ready. The first one will be titled “The Hellfire Club” and they also gave us a small clue that apparently is the key to everything.

« In season 4, he goes through the tunnel and loses service, » reads the post that has generated more than 2,500 re-tweets and more than 30,000 likes.

In season 4, * goes through tunnel and loses service * – stranger writers (@strangerwriters)

June 20, 2020

And as they can not miss, some theories indicate that it has been confirmed that Hooper could leave the Russian prison where he is, through the tunnel and thus facilitate him to quickly return to the American territory, where they are possibly initiating a rescue.

Well, let’s remember that Jim Hopper survived the explosion, but he is lost and enslaved in Russia, and according to what David Harbor recently issued, (actor who plays the police) his character will take a greater role and there will also be an explanation of how he was. that came to the town of Indiana.

The loyal fans are more than eager to know as much information as possible about the new installment, however, we can do nothing other than keep an eye on the official accounts of the protagonists, writers and the producers responsible for the production, maybe and they decide to tell us something new about it.