They filter a crazy fight in Thor: Love and Thunder

There is a lot of information about the movie Thor: Love and Thunder and that they are still shooting this new installment of Marvel Studios.

Recently the actor Russell crowe revealed what it would be Zeus in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder, this means that from now on we will be able to see the Olympian gods in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. But now they go further and have revealed that Thor I could have a fair fist fight with Hercules.

For now, it has not been confirmed anywhere that Hercules will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, in fact, it has been rumored that they want to sign Henry cavill, since apparently he will no longer interpret Superman on Dc comics. But according to the alleged leak, Thor will face Hercules in a fight where Rocket Y Groot they will make bets on who wins. This is typical of the comics, as these two powerful characters have clashed almost as many times as they have been out on the town together. But what is clear is that it would be spectacular to see in the cinema Chris Hemsworth against Henry cavill.

The complicated fate of Zeus.

On the sidelines of the fight between Thor Y Hercules, the fourth installment of God of Thunder has as a villain Gorr, the Butcher of Gods. A character that travels the Universe killing all these deities. So, you will probably face Zeus and it will end him. But we can also see many more crazy things, since the director himself Taika waititi has told that the movie will be bigger and more spectacular than Thor: Ragnarok (2017). So anything could happen.

In the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder stand out Chris Hemsworth like the God of Thunder, Karen gillan like Nebula, Chris pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Taika waititi as Korg (voice), Christian bale as Gorr, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Melissa mccarthy as an actress who plays Hela, Russell crowe like Zeus, Matt Damon as an Actor who plays Loki, Tessa thompson like Valkyrie, Sam neill as an Actor who plays Odin, Luke hemsworth as an Actor who plays Thor, Jaimie alexander like Sif and Sean Gunn like Kraglin.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in May 2022.