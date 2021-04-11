They filter a BRUTAL Fatality from the movie Mortal Kombat (SPOILERS)

We know that the Mortal Kombat movie will be violent and bloody, something that can be verified thanks to the leak of a Fatality.

They have already made a preview in Thailand of the film Mortal Kombat, the adaptation of the famous fighting video game. Therefore, we can already find the first SPOILERS and they have also filtered a scene where we see how Kung Lao (Max Huang) brutally ends with Nitara (Mel Jarnson). Since he throws it against his hat that rotates like a mechanical saw and cuts it in half.

The video can be seen on Youtube by following this link, but you have to be quick before they delete it.

What do you think? Unfortunately they are in low quality, but we can see that the Mortal Kombat movie will be very bloody and they are really imitating Fatalities from video games.

What is the movie about?

In Mortal Kombat, the MMA fighter Cole Young, used to being beaten for money, is unaware of his heritage, or why the emperor Shang tsung Outworld has sent its greatest warrior, Sub-Zero, a Cryomancer from another world, to finish him off. Fearing for the safety of his family, Cole goes in search of Sonya blade Y Jax, two great warriors. They have the same sign as the dragon and must travel to the temple of Lord raiden, an elder god and the protector of Earthrealm, to find out what is really going on.

Cole trains with experienced fighters Liu Kang, Kung Lao and the rebel mercenary Kano, as he prepares to face Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe. But … will he manage to unlock his arcana, the immense power from within his soul, in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?

Mortal Kombat will open in theaters and on HBO Max on April 23.