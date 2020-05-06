The Generalitat bought Valmor, aware of the debts, to carry out the GP

The Investigation Court number 2 of Valencia has filed the investigation opened for the purchase of the company Valmor Sports SL, in charge of the organization of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Valencia, for one euro by the public entity Circuito del Motor – dependent of the Valencian Generalitat–.

The court has adopted the decision to file the case after requesting it by the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office and in opposition to the Generalitat’s Advocacy, according to the Europa Press news agency.

We recall that the central summary for alleged illegalities in the organization of the Valencia Grand Prix – which was held between 2008 and 2012 – was divided into several pieces. One of them, the one related to the rescue, has now been archived. According to legal sources, there was no accused in this piece.

This is part 2 of the procedure, relating to the investigation of the rescue of the Valencia Formula 1 Grand Prix, ordered by the former President of the Generalitat, Alberto Fabra. The purchase of the Generalitat Valenciana de Valmor for one euro, in 2011, caused the public coffers to assume a debt of 20 million euros; In this way, the sporting event was successfully carried out.

The case has been filed because the judge considers that there was no crime in the purchase of Valmor Sports for one euro in exchange for assuming its debts. In the file order, signed this Monday, it is indicated that, based on a report by the Court of Accounts, there are no indications that there was arbitrariness in the solution agreed upon for the GP or economic irregularities.

“It was clear that Valmor could not continue organizing the Grand Prix, that this impossibility led to losses in the millions and to a discredit for the Community, that a possible solution was the acquisition of Valmor’s shares in such a way as to avoid the penalty imposed by Formula One Administration and you could continue with the event, “says the magistrate.

The Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office had previously reported that it did not find a crime in the rescue operation and assured that the solution adopted was the least expensive for public coffers.

With this file, two more pieces of the F1 procedure would be open: one of them related to hiring and the other, on the organization of the event – in the latter, the former president of the Valencian Generalitat Francisco Camps is still investigated.

Another of the pieces, in which Camps was accused of alleged irregularities in the construction of the Formula 1 circuit, was shelved in late 2018.

