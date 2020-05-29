They file a lawsuit for espionage against Macri and a former head of the intelligence agency in Argentina

Stella Calloni

Correspondent

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, May 28, 2020, p. 24

Buenos Aires. The intervention of the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI) Cristina Caamano filed a lawsuit against the former head of that body Gustavo Arribas, who is called for an investigation, as well as former President Mauricio Macri for having applied a systemic intelligence process illegal by interfering with the private emails of more than 80 politicians, social leaders, journalists, deputies, and even a governor.

The espionage was directed at active officials such as the Argentine ambassador to the Organization of American States, Carlos Raimundi; the governor of the province of Santa Fe, Omar Perotti, of the ruling Front of All, as well as the deputies Gabriela Cerrutti, Rodolfo Tahilade, Marcos Cleri; the ex-lawyer of Milagro Sala and current Minister of Women, Genders and Diversity, Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta, and the current Minister of Education of Tucumán, Silvia Rojkés.

In addition, emails from leaders of the Radical Civic Union (UCR) allied with Macri in the Cambiemos Alliance, Mario Negri, Angel Rozas, Ernesto Sanz, were spied on. The spy lens watched macristas as loyal to the former president, as the former head of the Anti-Corruption Office, Laura Alonso, or the journalist Luis Majul, who continues to lead the dirty campaign against the government of Alberto Fernández; also to the former ambassador to Uruguay Mario Barletta, to the former governor of Río Negro Alberto Weretilneck, and to the unionist Héctor Daer, also someone very close to the past administration.

The espionage reached police dependencies, among them the third police station in Avellaneda; the general superintendency of the Buenos Aires police, the Lanús police and the scientific police.

The case is in charge of Judge Martínez de Giorgi and Prosecutor Di Lello. Espionage was illegal because there was no judicial authorization to carry it out. Silvia Majdalani, former AFI director, as well as her brother-in-law and former cabinet chief of the agency Darío Biorci, and agents Omar Daniel Solis and Patricio Correa were also accused.

In reality this is not new, because Macri assumed the presidency while being prosecuted for a very serious espionage case when he was head of the government of the city of Buenos Aires, which he carried out against politicians and even his relatives. He was the first president to come to office in the middle of a trial for espionage cases and also for abuses against people in a street situation, which were repressed by civilians used by the municipality.

In the same way, the discovery of a spy network in February 2019, which involved a sector of the intelligence of the Macri government, of justice, journalism, and of powerful media to arm false causes and persecute Politicians, such as former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and other top officials, was one of the strongest scandals at the end of the Macri government.

At those times, a spy network was also discovered against judges who were objected to by the Macrista government. Both are causes of Macri and continue in force. It is a key moment for the country.

In another order, dozens of doctors, with protective masks, demanded salary increases and better protective equipment in the emblematic Obelisk of this capital to face the coronavirus pandemic.

They also rejected the prosecution of two colleagues who work in a nursing home in the province of Córdoba, one of the most populous, who are accused of having infected inmates.

So far about 800 health workers have been infected with Covid-19, with about 10 deaths, and the national registry is 13 thousand infections and half a thousand deaths.

