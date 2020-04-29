A law firm filed in a federal court in the United States a lawsuit under the Helms-Burton law against Visa and Mastercad for operating their payment systems on two properties that were confiscated after the triumph of the revolution in 1959

EFE –

The plaintiffs accuse the defendants of offering their payment network services at the Iberostar Tainos, Meliá Las Antillas, Blau Varadero and Starfish Varadero hotels, located in two properties that were confiscated from the family of Robert Glen, the Commercial Council reported Wednesday. and Economic USA-Cuba.

The process is possible after the activation in 2019 of Title III of the Helms-Burton Act of 1996, which was suspended for more than 20 years and which allows this type of legal action against those who benefit from assets seized in Cuba.

“Today the two properties are the site of four beachfront resorts, which together have more than 1,400 rooms, plus dozens of pools, restaurants, and bars,” notes the demand, which was amended last March

According to the US-Cuba Trade and Economic Council, the US authorities have “certified” 5,913 cases of citizens and companies that can qualify for Title III for a total of $ 1.9 billion, which with interest for more than 60 years would amount to to 8,521 million.

By allowing the four beach resorts to collect payment from their guests through credit cards, they incur the usufruct of seized properties, details the demand.

At least 73 Cuban-Americans have filed over twenty lawsuits in United States courts seeking compensation for their expropriated property.

Among the properties that are the subject of the lawsuits are ports, airports and hotels of European chains, mainly Spanish.

President Donald Trump activated the rule after his predecessors, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, never wanted to do so because of the legal and commercial implications with third countries.