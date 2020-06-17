He is accused of serious murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and violation of the police oath.

The Fulton County District Attorney in Atlanta announced 11 charges against the former officer. Garrett Rolfe, who allegedly shot at the Afro-descendant Rayshard Brooks.

Among the crimes for which he is accused are murder serious, three counts of aggravated assault for a deadly weapon, criminal property damage, violation of oath, and aggravated assault.

It should be remembered that Rayshard Brooks He was the victim of police abuse on June 12.

