They fight to be He-Man, Henry Cavill and Chris Hemsworth in the crosshairs | AFP

If in the middle of 2021 you still do not know Henry Cavill and Chris Hemsworth, surely you have not been on the lookout for the newest movies or series. These two actors are in the prime of their careers and their fame Y popularity who are now competing for the roles of new productions.

Apart from that they are always being related to their previous roles such as that of Superman and that of Thor, by the loyal fans of the movies of Dc comics Y Marvel studios, there are also other productions in which they participate and that were successful, fantastic results by the actors.

That is why now the two of them wanted to play the role of one of the characters most iconic of the animated entertainment world, in its new live-action adaptation: “He-Man and the masters of the universe.”

It has been many years since the idea of ​​bringing this endearing character back his tiger and all his friends to a new project, However, it has gone through many hands and none have been able to do it properly.

However, it seems that there will be a new animated series by Netflix in which its popularity will surely increase again and there will be many possibilities that they will take a Live Action.

For this reason it will be necessary for an actor to take charge of playing that important role, so Henry Cavill and Chris Hemsworth would be excellent options to do it and finally overcome everything that exists in the series in an epic way, adapting the original. 1987 starring Dolph Lundgren and adapting it to something more current.

But if we think about it, who would be an excellent actor to play He Man? Some time ago actor Noah Centineo was casting and had been cast in the role with the brother directors.

The actor has participated in ambitious projects such as “Charlie’s Angels” (2019), “The Perfect Date” (2019) and will be in “Black Adam” (2022) playing Al Rothstein / Atom Smasher.

As this project did not go anywhere now it is possible that they are looking for a more popular star to play the character and many consider that the best would be Chris Hemsworth.

Many say that his charisma and physical beauty would do the new He-man a great favor, however, Henry Cavill is also interested in the role and has put enough pressure on the Sony company to be hired and as of yet they have not been hired. decided by neither of us.

Could it be that the fans of the actors are really convinced and eager to see them in this role?