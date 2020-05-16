The Municipal Unit for Civil Protection and Fire of Zapopan reports a Forest fire at Mesa de los Indios in Zapopan.

At the moment There are 10 members of PCYB Zapopan, six brigades from the forestry division, a motor pump and the Tláloc helicopter that work in fighting the flames.

Part of the strategy to extinguish the fire is that one command operates on the ground, while another command is moved by Tlaloc to places where they could not enter.

With this fire there are twenty registered on Friday, of which 10 remain active, six were controlled and four liquidated.

The forest fires that remain active are located in the municipalities of Zapopan, Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, San Sebastián del Oeste, Tala, Mezquitic, Bolaños, Tequila, Tecalitlán and Cuautitlán de García Barragán, the latter with two fires.

JM

