Wednesday 03 June, 2020

The former Barcelona player was hurt by the murder of George Floyd by a policeman in the United States, assuring that football has done little to fight racism and that the fines and penalties for this type of act are a joke, so that there is no change in attitude.

George Floyd’s death by a police officer in the United States has caused a stir worldwide and soccer was no stranger. Several players and teams spoke about it, something that gives Kevin Prince Boateng hope, but without changing the substance of the problem.

«It is a good start to know that they are with us. But what does soccer do in general? Not much, an advertisement on TV or a banner when the teams go to the field, “said the former Barcelona player in conversation with Sky Sports.

Along with ensuring that he feels sad and angry about what happened, Boateng criticized the fines and penalties that exist in football in cases of racism, assuring that “they are a joke, at first he believed that they worked but people feel comfortable, they can sit in the stadium and call us about everything. That cop was comfortable with his knee to Floyd’s neck.

“That is the problem, they feel comfortable because there are no consequences. What are the consequences? Not go to the stadium, a fine? A fine to the club? », Footballer complement who works in Besiktas.

Boateng does not look down on the option of black players making a kind of paralysis, so that viewers appreciate the contribution they make to the sport and to honor a community that continues to suffer discrimination.

Do one thing. Get all the black people out of the sport. And all the black actors and remove them from the movies. How would it be? Boring. I wish one day that no black player would go to work. Maybe on George Floyd’s birthday. Not because we don’t want to work or as a lack of respect for the club, but to honor the black community, “he explained.

Finally, the Ghanaian player recalled the day he left a court due to racist insults, assuring that «that was the moment when I said that it was enough. I felt sad and angry, I wanted to teach the world that I was not going to let them do that to me anymore.