“It is important to return in a coordinated manner with the rest of the global chain in the North American region. If we become the link that breaks that chain, we are at risk that our clients in the US and Canada may seek alternatives other than those that we have now, “explained Fausto Cuevas, general director of the Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry (AMIA).

Meanwhile, Óscar Albin, president of the National Auto Parts Industry (INA), said that the country’s customers could look for other suppliers.

“It is a reality, any client, when they do not have a timely supply in quality, service and cost from their supplier, will look for alternatives; nobody will be left without making a car or a tractor truck because they lack a harness or a seat,” said Albin.

Miguel Elizalde, executive president of the National Association of Producers of Buses, Trucks and Tractor Trucks (ANPACT), stated that the heavy vehicle industry continues to work in the United States, since most of the plants are open and if any are closed it is due to lack of supplies.

“The value chain is fully integrated with the US and that is why we must reactivate ourselves as a region, otherwise we put ourselves at risk in the face of competition from other regions,” he said.

The AMIA director said that it is necessary to give key signs that there is coordination with the global chain and that Mexico is as competitive as before the health crisis.

Cuevas affirmed that there are pressures from his clients from the US, Canada and Europe to restart activities and guarantee supply.

He recalled that according to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, next Wednesday it will be announced when the auto industry would reopen.

In another order, Albin warned that the production of auto parts will drop 28 percent at the end of this year, to a value of 70 thousand 877 million dollars, in the best scenario.

“January and February were very good months, equivalent to the previous year; in March the strikes began and we had a drop and in April practically zero auto parts manufacturing,” he explained.

With the reopening for the industry, which can happen this week, the numbers are expected to be better for the following months, he added.

With the entry into force of the T-MEC there will be opportunities to increase the manufacture of auto parts, as the regional content should be increased.

