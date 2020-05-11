WASHINGTON – In late March, Britney Ruby Miller,
co-owner of a small chain of restaurants specialized in meat,
confidently proclaimed that once the new coronavirus pandemic has
been controlled, his company planned to rehire all employees who
had to fire.
Now Miller would settle for recovering for
by the end of the year three quarters of the nearly 600 workers who had to
let go.
More than 20 million people have lost their jobs due to the pandemic, with Latinos being the most unemployed.
“I am being realistic,” he said. Recover to 75%
from our staff it would be amazing. ”
No matter how realistic or pessimistic they are
more and more employees arriving, reluctantly, to a conclusion: Many
of workers who have been laid off in the midst of the pandemic may not
return to their posts in a short time.
Two White House officials warned that what’s to come on unemployment may be much worse.
Some large companies will not have customers
enough to justify rehire. And it is likely that some
small businesses don’t even survive despite financial aid
provided by the federal government.
If so, it would undermine the ray of hope in the
brutal April jobs report the government released Friday in the
which a record number of 20.5 million people lost their jobs: A
A considerable majority of the unemployed – about 80% – considered that their
fired are on a temporary basis.
That may be the case for some. Government
federal could distribute many more financial supports for people and children
business.
And increased testing for COVID-19, without
mentioning an eventual vaccine or effective treatment would give
Americans more confidence to return to restaurants, shops,
airports and movie theaters they used to frequent.
That, instead, would allow companies
Rehire the employees they laid off.
The unemployment rate in April reached 14.7% with 20.5 million people out of work.
Still, Congress obviously remains
divided over providing additional financial aid, a situation that
has led some Republicans to express concern about the
growing federal debt.
The chief economic adviser to the President
Donald Trump, Larry Kudlow, said Sunday for the “This Week” program of the
ABC chain that “many people would rather just pause
momentarily ”to assess the impact of the government’s financial aid package
$ 2 trillion approved in late March.
.