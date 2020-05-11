WASHINGTON – In late March, Britney Ruby Miller,

co-owner of a small chain of restaurants specialized in meat,

confidently proclaimed that once the new coronavirus pandemic has

been controlled, his company planned to rehire all employees who

had to fire.

Now Miller would settle for recovering for

by the end of the year three quarters of the nearly 600 workers who had to

let go.

More than 20 million people have lost their jobs due to the pandemic, with Latinos being the most unemployed.

“I am being realistic,” he said. Recover to 75%

from our staff it would be amazing. ”

No matter how realistic or pessimistic they are

more and more employees arriving, reluctantly, to a conclusion: Many

of workers who have been laid off in the midst of the pandemic may not

return to their posts in a short time.

Two White House officials warned that what’s to come on unemployment may be much worse.

Some large companies will not have customers

enough to justify rehire. And it is likely that some

small businesses don’t even survive despite financial aid

provided by the federal government.

If so, it would undermine the ray of hope in the

brutal April jobs report the government released Friday in the

which a record number of 20.5 million people lost their jobs: A

A considerable majority of the unemployed – about 80% – considered that their

fired are on a temporary basis.

Juliana Monsalve has the information.

That may be the case for some. Government

federal could distribute many more financial supports for people and children

business.

And increased testing for COVID-19, without

mentioning an eventual vaccine or effective treatment would give

Americans more confidence to return to restaurants, shops,

airports and movie theaters they used to frequent.

That, instead, would allow companies

Rehire the employees they laid off.

The unemployment rate in April reached 14.7% with 20.5 million people out of work. For more Telemundo programming go to www.telemundo.com/now

Still, Congress obviously remains

divided over providing additional financial aid, a situation that

has led some Republicans to express concern about the

growing federal debt.

The chief economic adviser to the President

Donald Trump, Larry Kudlow, said Sunday for the “This Week” program of the

ABC chain that “many people would rather just pause

momentarily ”to assess the impact of the government’s financial aid package

$ 2 trillion approved in late March.

.