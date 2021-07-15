They fear shortages after looting in South Africa

MEXICO CITY.

ORn day after the riots in South Africa, the population fears that basic products will be scarce, said Gabriela Porras, a Mexican who lives in that country.

Everything that is food, gasoline, gas, water, electricity, everything is being affected, the infrastructure is being affected, ”he said in an interview with Pascal Beltrán del Río for Radio Image.

He stressed that they are experiencing “a very tense calm.”

Violence erupted in the country after former President Jacob Zuma began serving a sentence for refusing to testify in a state investigation of corruption allegations during his tenure.

At least 72 people have died in the demonstrations, looting and burning.

Some of the victims died due to stampedes registered in acts of looting in shopping centers.

Yesterday, local media reported that a woman threw her baby from the top of a building that was on fire as a result of the riots.

Two strangers caught him, and he was later handed over to his mother in good condition.

However, Gabriela Porras indicated that the violence experienced in South Africa is not nationwide.

In the interview, she noted that she and her family are in good shape, that the riots, looting and fires are concentrated in the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces, the political and economic heart of South Africa, which includes Johannesburg and Pretoria.

