In late March, Britney Ruby Miller, co-owner of a small chain of specialty meat restaurants, confidently proclaimed that once the new coronavirus pandemic had been brought under control, her company planned to rehire all the employees she had to fire.

Now, Miller would settle for recovering three quarters of the nearly 600 workers he had to let go by the end of the year.

“I am being realistic,” he said. “Recovering 75% of our staff would be incredible.”

Regardless of whether it is realistic or pessimistic, more and more employees are coming, reluctantly, to a conclusion: Many of the workers who have been laid off in the midst of the pandemic may not return to their jobs any time soon. Some large companies will not have enough customers to justify rehire. And some small businesses may not even survive despite financial aid from the federal government.

If so, it would undermine the ray of hope in the government’s brutal April jobs report released on Friday, in which a record 20.5 million people lost their jobs: A sizable majority of the unemployed – close to 80% – considered that their dismissals are temporary.

That may be the case for some. The federal government could distribute many more financial supports to individuals and small businesses. And increased testing for COVID-19, not to mention an eventual vaccine or effective treatment, would give Americans more confidence to return to the restaurants, shops, airports, and movie theaters they used to frequent. That, instead, would allow companies to rehire the employees they laid off.

Still, Congress remains blatantly divided on providing additional financial aid, a situation that has prompted some Republicans to express concern about the growing federal debt. President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said on Sunday for ABC’s “This Week” that “many people would rather just pause momentarily” to assess the impact of the government’s economic aid package of two trillion dollars approved in late March.

