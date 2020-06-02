Despite supporting the protests, the authorities of New York, the epicenter state of the coronavirus in the United States, alerted today to the possibility of a re-emergence of the pandemic, given the large concentrations of people in the demonstrations against racism and police brutality against black communities.

“You turn on television and you see large concentrations of people who could potentially infect hundreds and hundreds of people after everything we’ve done,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo acknowledged at his daily press conference, after supporting the protests against the murder of a black man in police custody in Minnesota.

Trump attacks governors before the wave of protests in the United States

“How many asymptomatic were there in the crowd? How many young people later went to his house and kissed his mother, shook his father’s hand or hugged his grandfather and infected them?” Asked the governor, according to the newspaper The New York Times.

For the first time since March 16, the number of new infections in the state was less than a thousand, which was celebrated by Cuomo, who maintains that New York has already passed the peak of a pandemic that caused its sanitary and mortuary systems to collapse.

Despite the fact that protests against the murder in Minnesota have spread almost throughout the country and many local authorities fear outbreaks of coronavirus, the gradual reopens continued today to advance in many states.

The total number of deaths and infections continues to grow nationwide – almost 104,800 and 1.8 million, respectively -, according to the count by Johns Hopkins University.

However, with the slowdown in New York and neighboring states, which were the dramatic epicenter in March and April, outbreaks are more contained and varied across the country.

In Florida, where more and more venues and public spaces open every day, health authorities today reported 767 new cases and 9 deaths, bringing the total to 56,830 and 2,460, respectively, according to the . news agency.

The reopening also continued in Michigan where the governor suspended the quarantine and announced the first commercial reactivations and openings of public spaces, in addition to meetings of up to 100 people, always complying with the rules of social distancing.

In New Jersey, one of the hardest hit states, the government has finally set a date for reopening: street businesses will reopen on June 15 and restaurants and hairdressers on June 22.

Even if cases continue to grow rapidly, the Mississippi government also announced new reopens today.

In other central-western states of the country, where the pandemic is still growing strongly, there were no new announcements, for example, in Wisconsin or Minnesota, the epicenter of the wave of national protests against racism and police brutality that are far away. decide.

