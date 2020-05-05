For five weeks, Guillermo Gutiérrez closed his handicrafts workshop due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To survive the joblessness, he spent the money he had saved to buy a car. And when the cash ran out, she received loans from family and friends.

“What I do is not a necessity. There are people who owe me, but I can’t charge them either. They have no money. “

Given the low liquidity sought to enroll in the state program to support small and medium-sized businesses. You entered your details and failed to consolidate the record. He also called for pantries, but no one answered.

For this reason, she requested a loan from the bank in which she has a savings account. However, they denied it because their neighborhood, Santa Rosa del Valle, in El Salto, is a problematic site.

With no savings or credit, she chose to upload her crafts to her social network. “I sold little, but what comes out is good.”

Among those affected by the crisis, where the person who supports the home is self-employed, whether formal or informal, 41.2% copes with the situation with savings and 32.2% with family loans.

The rest face the pandemic with credit cards or social programs, according to the “Survey of economic affectations in homes by COVID-19”, which the Institute of Statistical and Geographical Information of Jalisco (IIEG) carried out on 3,905 Jaliscienses .

Forecast

To more than six thousand formal jobs that are already lost Last March in Jalisco due to the health and economic crisis caused by COVID-19, at least 10,000 more jobs will have to be added in April and another 15,000 in May in the most conservative scenario.

According to business leaders, specialists and professors, the situation will worsen in the coming months. In the most conservative scenario, there is talk that between 120,000 and 150,000 jobs could be lost in the year in Jalisco.

Prudencio is 73 years old and lives in a small room in the center of Guadalajara. To survive, he sells the cardboard he collects from the Corona Market and its surroundings. However, with the contingency, he cannot complete 100 pesos a day. He receives no support from the authorities and must go out to work despite the health crisis because he barely has enough to eat. In Jalisco there are 74,158 older adults who work in the informal sector, according to the Inegi.

KEYS

Blow to the informal

Affectation. In Jalisco, 48% of the employed population is in informal employment, making it the sector most affected by the health emergency, which orders the suspension of essential activities and isolation.

Sector. The economically active population in the State amounts to 3.7 million Jaliscienses, according to the latest National Survey of Occupation and Employment. Of this number, 1.8 million work in informality, which registered a drop in their income of 81% last March after declaring a health emergency in Mexico. But the crisis will flare up in April, May and June, when the most critical phases of contagion and death from the coronavirus are expected, warns the report “COVID-19 and the world of work” of the International Labor Organization (ILO)

Classification. A business or a person is informal if they are outside the benefits of the law, such as registration in the IMSS. Most of this sector is found in street markets, markets and traditional trades.

Position. Jalisco is half a table in the informality rate in Mexico. The worst states are Oaxaca (81% of the population), Guerrero (79%) and Hidalgo (75%). Those with less informality are Coahuila (only 35%), Chihuahua (37%) and Nuevo León (37%).

The situation in Jalisco

According to the “Survey of economic affectations in homes by COVID-19”, from the Institute of Statistical and Geographical Information of Jalisco, in 1,399 households surveyed, the main provider is employed.

Stresses that 27.4% continue going out to work because they live daily, while 27.1% continue going out to work because it is an essential activity. On another edge, 18.4% are paid their full salary working from home, 8.4% work from home but their wages were lowered, 8.1% have other conditions, 7.6% temporarily stopped paying and do nothing, while 3% he did not indicate an option.

Respondents indicated that in 87% of households need government support to keep them quarantined.

Out of three thousand 905 people, three thousand 824 answered how many live in their home, giving a total of 16 thousand 440 Jaliscienses.

The most frequent causes of vulnerability to the virus are: overweight-obesity (37.7%), hypertension (32.3%) and diabetes (24%), among others.

97% of respondents reported that at least one person in their home is vulnerable to the virus.

Guadalajara and Zapopan protect 2,762 jobs

The City Councils of Guadalajara and Zapopan launched strategies to protect the jobs of the inhabitants affected by the coronavirus. Between them there are two thousand 762 inhabitants benefited: one thousand 962 people from Guadalajara and 800 Zapopanos.

One of the programs is “We take care of your employment”, from Guadalajara, with a 100 million pesos bag directed to micro and small companies or to civil associations that have from one to 15 employees registered with the Mexican Social Security Institute ( IMSS).

The Guadalajara government reports that, until April 29, 108 companies had been saved, with 545 protected employees and 1,962 benefited citizens. The exerted budget goes in 5.4 million pesos.

On the other hand, Zapopan supports micro and small companies of up to 15 employees with loans at a rate of 0%, as required by their needs. In addition to the cancellation of the payment and the renewal of operating permits for street vendors and shops in open spaces (fixed, semi-fixed and mobile posts), as well as the suspension of the collection of surcharges. There is also a waiver to renew commercial licenses, payment of land use and payment of municipal market rights, as well as suspension of the collection of surcharges.

Finally, it announced the extension of the term of the extension for the payment of the countersignature of all types of commercial licenses until June 31, 2020, as well as the suspension of the collection of surcharges during that time.

In this regard, the City Council reports that Until May 1, they have supported almost 200 companies, with nearly five million pesos delivered, which helps protect about 800 employees.

The state government also has an emerging plan with one billion pesos distributed in support to micro and small businesses, support to corn producers, as well as help to people with self-employment or non-formal jobs.

In crisis, young man becomes the financial support of his family

For two months, Héctor Ayala, 30, has become the financial support of his family. She says that her parents sell sweets, sweets and fruit outside a school, but since there were no classes they were left without income. After a few days, when they were no longer allowed to leave, the financial situation became complicated. In addition, her mother suffers from diabetes, which is why she is in the vulnerable population group. On the other hand, his sister sells clothes in the market of the Constitución neighborhood, in Zapopan, but her turn is not essential either. “I work for the Ministry of Public Education, I have 20 hours and my salary, in the last two months, goes for all my family. For my parents, sister, grandmother and me. That is for debts, food, household things … I am the provider of all. The truth is not many hours, but it helps to get out just barely. ”

He says he also took money from his savings. He had planned to buy a car, but that will have to wait. “I live near the North Station of the Light Rail and my work is in Valle de los Molinos … I spend an hour and 15 minutes to get there in the truck, that’s why I want the car.”

Although he is considering asking for a bank loan, he prefers to make the most of the money and spend the least, since he considers that a credit is dangerous. “Because we do not know when we can economically rearrange ourselves. I would only ask for the loan if the situation becomes more serious … I am afraid of the banks’ interests. ”

In Jalisco, 63.1% of the 3,905 people surveyed in the “COVID-19 survey of economic effects on households” mentioned that their family needs financial support to spend the period of isolation at home. Of these, 22.7% refer that they need 1,500 pesos a week, another 21.1% require 2,000 pesos, while 15.8%, 1,000 pesos, among others.

On another edge, in 47.7% of the surveyed households, only one person supports the house economically, while in 36.5% it is two people who provide the home.

On the other hand, 67.1% of the respondents answered that some or some of the people who support the household financially lost their jobs due to the pandemic of the coronavirus.

BACKGROUND CURTAIN

Supports for the pandemic

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) announced on April 21 that with the mission of promoting greater credit to micro, small and medium-sized companies, as well as to individuals affected by the pandemic, It will provide resources to multiple banking and development institutions so that they, in turn, channel them to the aforementioned companies and individuals.

He explained that he will release resources associated with the Deposit of Monetary Regulation or, if necessary, also provide financing for a term of between 18 and 24 months, with a cost equal to the target for the overnight interbank interest rate, to the institutions of multiple and development banks that finance companies and individuals.

He shared that, to ensure compliance with the provisions, the registration and monitoring of the credits associated with this facility will be done by a development bank or development institution, in the terms of other programs carried out by said institutions or by Banco de México.

The amount of the program will be up to 250 billion pesos and may be adjusted according to the prevailing conditions in the financial markets. Banxico said that the final details will be announced shortly through the publication of a circular that will regulate these operations.

CONDUSEF

Credit institutions accumulate half of the claims

When the coronavirus crisis began, Cristian Rodríguez, who engages in informal trade, had a drop in sales. He explains that the situation worsened after the ban on non-essential activities, as he was concerned about his credit card debt.

He tried to dial by phone because he found out that his bank would grant him a term to pay his debt, but the operators were overdue.

“It took me two weeks to complete the procedure. For this reason I did not manage to pay one of the cards and they charged me with interest. It did affect me because we are also using the savings… the good thing is that I have already been able to freeze the debt until September, otherwise my situation and that of my family would have been chaotic ”.

Another inhabitant who had problems with a loan was Lourdes Hernández. He says that he had spent five years with punctual payments to the credit that he has in a multiple banking institution, but derived from economic problems due to the health contingency, he has not been able to settle since March. Although he tried to apply for support to freeze the debt or cancel his card, he says they have been adamant.

In the first months of 2020, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) carried out 433,195 defense actions, of which 283,839 are unique pages.

In March alone, 126 thousand 138 actions were taken: 107 thousand 124 consultancies and 19 thousand 014 claims. Of this total, 65 thousand 218 correspond to credit institutions; that is, 52 percent.

Due to the pandemic, the Commission announced that until May 30, the terms and deadlines are suspended, as well as personal attention in user service units and public service offices.

However, it launched an electronic portal so that citizens can file complaints against any financial institution electronically (https://phpapps.condusef.gob.mx/ventanillaDigital/index.php). Some claims accepted in this way are unacknowledged consumption, unattended credit cancellation or blocking, in addition to product cancellation without prior notice, among others.

GUIDE

Recommendations

What is important when you intend to take out a loan?

You must confirm the Total Annual Cost (CAT) and the interest rate. The lower the CAT, the cheaper the credit.

You must verify the cost of commissions and compulsory insurance. Some banks do not charge an opening fee and offer free insurance.

In the case of credit cards, many banking institutions offer insurance of various types (such as loss of luggage and car rental, etc.) at no cost and some do not charge an annuity.

The term of the credit is important. The longer the term, the more interest you must pay.

The periodic payment amount is relevant. It is important that your income is sufficient to meet your payments.

Make sure that your income is at least three times the amount of the monthly credit payment.

The channels through which you can pay credit or card should also be considered. Being able to pay the credit or card through electronic transfers, in establishments or branches close to your work or home saves time and reduces the risk of paying late.

The benefits offered by the card are also important, such as insurance, purchases for months without interest, points or discounts.

Source: Banco de México.

