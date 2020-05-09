Although last year the federal contributions received by the 32 Entities increased 2.7% in real terms compared to 2018, health projects lagged behind other items. And the trend for this year, in the midst of a health crisis, is the same.

The States register 205 thousand 818 programs to execute with resources from Branch 33, but only 1.5% is for health, despite the problems in infrastructure or more hospitals, a deficit of doctors and a shortage of medicines. In contrast, housing projects concentrated the highest percentage in relation to the total, with 29.5% of the programs, followed by water and sanitation (18.4%) and education (17.3%), reports the Treasury.

Contributions and participations, on the rise

Last year, the federal resources transferred to the state governments and municipalities amounted to one trillion 910 thousand 333 million pesos, which meant a real decrease of 4% compared to what was paid in the same period of 2018. The above represented 48 % of the federal government’s primary spending, during the same period, indicates the Ministry of Finance in its latest report.

However, in the breakdown there are some increases. For example, Federal contributions to entities and municipalities totaled 780,460 million in 2019, an increase of 2.7% in real terms, compared to the same period in 2018.

In the case of participations, they stood at 878 thousand 925 million, a figure 0.5% higher than the amount paid during the same period in 2018.

“The evolution of the participations is explained by the increases observed in the Hydrocarbon Extraction Fund, economic incentives and the ISR Fund, which grew 12.6% and 8.3% in real terms”, highlights the Treasury.

And the resource for Social Protection in Health grew from 67 thousand 657 million to 71 thousand 912 million.

The area that represented a decrease was the agreements. The resources destined to the Federal Entities through decentralization and reassignment agreements were located in 145 thousand 977 million, amount lower in 9.3% in real terms than that exercised in the previous year.

For example, 132 thousand 343 million were channeled through the agreements established in the educational sector, an amount 2.1% lower in real terms. The resources were oriented towards the payment of remunerations and other operating expenses of public universities, technological universities, high school colleges, higher technological institutes, scientific and technological studies, among others.

And the subsidies delivered totaled 33 thousand 59 million.

Despite the lag, the Federation applied a million dollar health sub-exercise

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reallocated 221 thousand 238 million pesos for 17 different secretariats or dependencies last year. According to the report of the Public Account 2019, which the Government sent to the Chamber of Deputies, only for the Ministry of Energy, Petróleos Mexicanos, the National Hydrocarbons Commission and the Energy Regulatory Commission more than 102 thousand 187 were disbursed millions of pesos extra to the resources approved by Congress in the Federation Budget 2019.

However, the López Obrador administration stopped spending more than 48 thousand 217 million during its first year; that is to say, it had sub-exercises in sensitive areas such as the Secretaries of Health, Welfare and the Interior, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) and the Office of the Presidency.

According to the Programmable Expenditure of the Administrative Branches of the Public Account 2019, the dependencies that most presented sub-exercises were: Government (16 thousand 288 million pesos), Work (16 thousand 105 million), Tourism (five thousand 845 million) and Health ( thousand 472 million pesos).

Conversely, the Ministry of Energy was the most benefited, with an additional 101 thousand 96 million pesos Because the equity contribution made by the federal government to Pemex was included “to strengthen its financial position and that of its productive subsidiary companies.”

Personal services increased 2.2% with respect to the approved budget, due to adjustments to the salary tabulations for base personnel and the increase in operating expenses to compensate for the lower approved resources of origin, the document describes.

The National Hydrocarbons Commission (with legal personality, technical autonomy and budgetary self-sufficiency, dedicated to regulating hydrocarbon exploration and extraction efficiently and reliably) was granted an additional 554 million.

Also, the Energy Regulatory Commission (which promotes competition in the sector, protects the interests of users and fosters adequate national coverage) was given an additional 537 million pesos.

The Ministry of Finance was privileged with 26 thousand 398 million pesos for the capitalization of the development bank through the programs.

The Ministry of Public Education received an additional 24 thousand 304 million for the support granted to educational centers and organizations, and for the “Benito Juárez” Universal Scholarship Program for High School Students.

In the case of the National Defense, another 17.948 billion pesos were given, by virtue of the national security government infrastructure projects, in addition to the operation and development of the security forces of the Armed Forces.

Regarding the Secretariat of Security, it did not have more resources at its origin; however, he exercised 33 thousand 817.2 million, which were channeled to operations for the prevention and deterrence of crime, as well as for the administration of the Federal Penitentiary System.

“Savings”

The Ministry of Health had 124,266 million pesos assigned in the budget, but only 122,794 million were spent in 2019. One thousand 472 million were not spent.

However, the reason for not exercising them by the Government is not specified.

The government did not spend 16,288 million pesos last year.

The Ministry of Labor also had a sub-exercise of 16 thousand 105 million pesos, derived from the lower expenditures in the Youth Building the Future and Reconciliation programs between employers and unions.

Tourism did not spend five thousand 845 million pesos.

The Office of the Presidency stopped spending 848 million with respect to what was approved in the 2019 Budget.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic did not exercise 319 million pesos.

The Ministry of Welfare did not disburse 3,348 million last year.

Classifications

Federal participations are resources that States and municipalities can freely exercise.

Contributions are labeled or conditioned resources, because the Federation determines what they must be spent on through all the funds mentioned.







Results fail

The reports issued in 2019 by the Ministry of Finance specify that The Contribution Fund for the Strengthening of Municipalities (FORTAMUN) is the one with the worst results, with just 79.8% of goals met at the national level.

This fund aims to provide resources to municipalities to strengthen their public finances and modernize their administrative structure. And in the case of Jalisco is below that average, with 21.6% of indicators with reported progress in this fund.

The second with less progress at the national level is the Social Infrastructure Contribution Fund (FAIS), with 79.8% compliance.

In counterpart, the Contribution Fund for Health Services has the best level of compliance in indicators, registering a national average of 99.5% (Except for Sinaloa, which has an 83.3% performance, the rest of the Entities documented 100% compliance).

The Contribution Fund for Health Services was assigned 98.793 billion pesos last year.

The state governments must report the progress of the goals of the performance indicators of the funds granted by the Federation, while the progress corresponding to the subsidies and agreements are reported directly by the dependencies and entities of the federal public administration that coordinate each Program.

The criteria are established between the coordinating agencies of the funds and the States.

Evaluation

Only 13 state governments forwarded records to the Federal Government’s Single Format System (SFU), which have complete and validated evaluation reports in 2019. They are the States of Campeche, Mexico City, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Nuevo León, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sonora, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Zacatecas.

Article 134 of the Political Constitution of Mexico establishes that The results of the exercise of the resources granted by the Federation must be evaluated, in order that they comply with the principles of efficiency, effectiveness, economy, transparency and honesty.

In the most recent review of compliance with the Federalized Expenditure Performance Evaluation System, carried out by the Federal Superior Audit, it is indicated that an insufficiency presented by the expense management is that the scope of the evaluation of the results, impacts and The quality of its operation does not correspond to its strategic importance in supporting the improvement of the policies, strategies, funds, and programs supported by this expense. It is a lag for several decades.

Jalisco, fourth place in health fund

Last year, Jalisco was the fourth state with the most resources received through the Fund for Contributions to Health Services (FASSA), whose main objective is to distribute a budget in favor of the population that does not have formal employment or is not incorporated into any regime. of social security.

The State of Mexico had 10,395 million. Guerrero continued, with five thousand 078 million, as well as Veracruz, with six thousand 595 million. Even, Jalisco exercised more money than Mexico City, with four thousand 606 million pesos, in accordance with the Report on the Exercise, Destination and Results of Federal Resources Transferred to the Federal Entities and Municipalities of the Ministry of Finance.

Federal contributions are made up of seven funds, including FASSA, whose objective is to consolidate the strengthening and consolidation of health services in the States, as well as to pay for personal services of medical personnel and maintenance, rehabilitation and construction. of medical infrastructure.

In addition there is the Fund for Contributions to Basic and Normal Education (FAEBN), the Fund for Contributions for Social Infrastructure (FAIS), the Fund for Contributions for the Strengthening of Municipalities (FORTAMUN), the Fund for Multiple Contributions (FAM) and the Fund for Contributions to Public Safety of the States and the Federal District (FASP), among others.

The Ministry of the Interior (Segob) indicates that these funds are part of the programmable spending, since they have defined a specific destination and their transfer is conditioned to solving the problems in education, health, social infrastructure, public security, pension system and public debt. , among others.

GUIDE

Failed in management and transparency

The Government of Jalisco failed in the management and transparency of federalized spending, according to the review of federal participations in the third installment of the Report of the result of the superior audit of the Public Account 2018.

The federal resources transferred during that fiscal year for the concept of participations were for 41 thousand 353 million, of which a sample of 36 thousand 263 million (87.7%) was reviewed. In total, it received 55 thousand 571 million, but 14 thousand 218 million corresponded to the municipalities and the rest to the State.

The results indicate that Five thousand 135 million pending clarification were determined, corresponding to the lack of presentation of the contractual information of suppliers and contractors, as well as assets that were stored without having been started and in operation in the Mobility Secretariat in the last administration. . For this reason, they generated a request for clarification, a promotion of punitive administrative responsibility and a list of observations.

First, it was requested to check the documentation for the concept of non-presentation of the contractual information of suppliers and contractors (contract, amount, company name, description, amount of invoices, bank account and bank) of the exercise of the resources of the federal participations. .

The Superior Audit of the Federation (ASF) also issued the promotion of sanctioning administrative responsibility so that the State Comptroller or its equivalent could carry out the pertinent investigations and, where appropriate, initiate the procedure for the irregularities of the public servants who, in their management, they directly awarded 24 contracts, exceeding the maximum authorized amounts without presenting the justification documents of the exception to the tender, duly founded and motivated, and in five cases they did not verify the legal personality, line of business and experience in similar works in its Unique Registry of Suppliers and Contractors, as well as for using regulations prior to the current one, in breach of the Government Procurement, Disposal and Contracting of State Services Law.

