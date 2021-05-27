They extinguish a fire in the works of the Santiago Bernabéu that caused a large column of smoke

The Madrid firefighters They came late in the afternoon of this Wednesday to the Santiago Bernabeu, where a fire broke out in the stadium remodeling works.

A large column of smoke coming out of the stadium became visible from afar, and even some flames inside, the images of which quickly began to be shared by the many passers-by who came across the scene.

The fire occurred next to one of the towers located at the back of the Paseo de la Castellana, between the streets Shell Thorn Y Father Damien.

The quick intervention of the firefighters and the workers themselves allowed the flames to be immediately put out, and in just half an hour it was under control. The origin of this incident, predictably, was the welding sparks of the workers who were working until the last minute.

The works of the Santiago Bernabéu are going according to the scheduled schedule, despite the delay forced by the pandemic, and it is expected that the new stadium will be completely finished at the beginning of next year, although it will already be accessible to play there at the end of this 2021.