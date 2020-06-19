In the framework of this new stage of quarantine, the Government returned to extend until the end of the year suspension of fines and debarment of bank accounts for bad checks, as well as the prohibition for companies of cut services such as gas, electricity, water, fixed and mobile telephony, Internet and cable television in the absence of payment. Both measures were made official through two Decrees published this Friday in the Official bulletin.

One of these documents, which is signed by the president Alberto Fernández, the chief of staff, Santiago Cafiero, and all ministers, refers to this second decision and benefits delinquent users.

This rule was established at the end of last March, when the social, preventive and compulsory isolation began, and it reached all consumers who owed up to three installments, consecutive or alternate, of any of those services.

As of Decree 543/2020, the national authorities established that up to six unpaid invoices can now be reached, as long as they expire after March 1 of this year.

Thus, in these cases, the companies providing « electric power, gas for networks and running water, fixed or mobile telephony and Internet and cable TV, by radio or satellite link, will not be able to order the suspension or the cut ».

Instead, companies must « maintain a reduced service » which can also be accessed by customers of the prepaid mobile phone system or the Internet who have not made the corresponding recharge for consumption, although the benefit for them will be in force « until 28 June 2020 inclusive ”.

On the other hand, it also extended for 180 days article 5 of Law No. 27,541, which empowered the Executive Power to maintain the current electricity and natural gas tariffs under federal jurisdiction and to start a negotiation process to update the prices of both.

Suspension of closure of bank accounts

On the other hand, the Government extended « until December 31, 2020, inclusive », the suspension of fines and debarment of bank accounts for bad checks, which, like the previous measure, the national authorities had announced at the beginning of the quarantine and which had already been extended once.

Likewise, the norm that ordered credit institutions stop requiring « employers, prior to granting credit, a proof or affidavit that they do not owe any amount for contributions and / or contributions, or that, having accepted a moratorium, they are up to date in complying with it ”.

Among the recitals, the Executive Power indicated that the original decree, published on March 24, clarified that the terms of both measures could be extended « as long as the exposed emergency situation persists. »

In fact, that already happened on May 1 of this year, when the Executive Power decided to maintain these regulations for a few more months: on that occasion, the term was extended « until June 30, inclusive ».

As on previous occasions, the Government justified this initiative by pointing out that “the economic situation caused by the pandemic worldwide makes it foresee that the rejection of checks due to lack of funds will have to increase as a result of this situation and not necessarily due to improper use of the instrument by the drafters ”.

This new extension was signed by the President Alberto Fernández, the chief of staff, Santiago Cafiero, and the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán.