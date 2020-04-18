As I had anticipated Infobae, government extended the “Maximum Prices” for another 30 days established for certain products in the context of the coronavirus health emergency. The measure was announced through the Resolution 117/2020, published this Saturday in the Official bulletin.

In this way, the freeze will continue until May 20 in the value of certain foods and mass consumption goods considered essential, which was originally established on March 19 and expired this Monday.

The decision, which has been controlled by the national authorities since that date, reaches “hypermarkets, supermarkets, warehouses, markets, supermarkets, mini-markets and wholesale supermarkets ”.

The Resolution of this Saturday, which was signed by the Secretary of Internal Trade, Paula Irene Spanish, ordered the extension of this program and announced that the term may be extended again “in attention to the evolution of the epidemiological situation.”

The list with the maximum prices includes, for the City of Buenos Aires and the Conurbano, products such as Bialcohol alcohol of 250 cc at $ 80; sunflower oil Cook of 900 cc to $ 95; long fine rice 00000 Primor for 1 kg at $ 54; Cica mostachol short noodles for 500 grams at $ 45; Mediatarde water cookies for 110 grams at $ 20; Morixe cornmeal for 500 grams at $ 32; 000 Morixe wheat flour per 1 kg at $ 36; yerba mate Taragüí for 500 grams at $ 130.

Also includes Pampers supersec disposable diapers for 26 units at $ 330; Cellier / Favaloro still mineral water for 1 liter at $ 35; Odex common bleach for 1 liter at $ 43; 30-meter Elite single sheet toilet paper for 4 units at $ 70; Normal comfort feminine towel with wings LadySoft for 8 units at $ 49 and Family Active Off repellent for 165 cc at $ 145. The complete list is published on the website of the Ministry of Commerce.

Among the recitals, it was noted that “It is the duty of the National Government to guarantee the essential rights of the population and their effective enjoyment, resulting in a priority interest to ensure unrestricted access to basic goods, especially those aimed at the protection of health, food and individual and collective hygiene. “

In addition, the Executive Power recalled that this measure was originally taken because “general increases” in different articles were detected by “companies of diverse economic capacity”, which “They are unreasonable and do not correspond to recent variations in production cost structures.”

The extension of the price freeze was made official, despite the claims of different chambers that gather mass consumer firms, which assured on several occasions that, if this system continues, the normal supply at the premises is at risk.

“On behalf of the United States Chamber of Commerce in Argentina (AmCham Argentina), I am writing to you regarding the non-extension of the price freeze provided by Resolution 100/2020 of the Secretariat in your charge, through the which were set maximum prices for the sale of general consumer goods to the values ​​in force on March 6 of this year, for a period of 30 days from the entry into force of the rule, “had highlighted the Amcham CEO Alejandro Díaz in a letter that he sent to the Secretary of Internal Trade.

In this text, the agency’s partner companies stressed that although they are “aware that the world economy is experiencing an unprecedented health, social and economic crisis in the last century” and that “governments are forced to adopt exceptional measures”, “It is practically impossible to maintain the normal supply of essential products (especially if one takes into account that there are companies that have not increased their prices since November 2019) at the prices in force as of March 6.”