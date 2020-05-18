President Alberto Fernández’s order does not leave much room for doubt: the scenario requires all the necessary tools to guarantee minimum income and job stability. With this definition, its main collaborators have already advanced in the drafting of a new decree that will extend for another 60 days and until July 31, including the prohibition for companies to dismiss workers with the argument of ‘force majeure’ due to the stoppage of the activity generated by quarantine.

In addition, according to sources from the front line of the Executive, they made progress in the analysis of the claim of the CGT leadership for the continuation of the double compensation regime for dismissals without cause, a measure that will expire on June 9, and they anticipated that the presidential determination is to extend its validity in principle for another six months.

“The decision is a fact, now the President needs to ratify the measure with his signature, it will surely be in a matter of days,” government spokesmen said in relation to the renewal of DNU 329/20, which provided that for a period of 60 days the companies were prevented from making layoffs due to force majeure (article 247 of the Labor Contract Law). That period ends on May 31 and the Casa Rosada’s determination is to extend it until July 31.

The latest official data that reflected a very strong deterioration in the situation of the labor market were key to the Executive’s decision, despite growing business plans to make the scope of anti-dismissal measures more flexible. “There is no margin for anything else,” they agreed from the environment of the head of state and mentioned the surveys that showed that the recent month of March registered the worst fall in employment since the same month of 2002, in the midst of the political and socioeconomic crisis. .

Look also

The extension of the validity of the aggravated compensation, which the President ordered in the context of the emergency and just landed at the Casa Rosada, was one of the main demands that the leadership of the CGT activated last week. The union entity also raised with the government the need to start working on the creation of a specific and tripartite committee to develop measures to normalize activity and production once the compulsory quarantine ends.

.