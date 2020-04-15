The Autonomous City of Buenos Aires again launched a tax extension to accompany its neighbors in the midst of the pandemic. As they had explained to Infobae from the General Administration of Public Revenue (AGIP) that all “extensions defined for these measures may be rescheduled based on the extent of the social, preventive and compulsory isolation provided by the national Government”, the extension of the quarantine led to the establishment of new dates.

Through a statement, AGIP established that the maturities of ABL and Patents scheduled for April 17 move to April 27 2020 in the case of Realtor / ABL fee 4.

Likewise, the payment of the second installment of the Patent tax on vehicles in general, whose original maturities were scheduled for April 8 and 15.

Along the same lines, the City established a extension for the filing of the Affidavit and payment of the Gross Income Tax, but only for the category called Local Taxpayers corresponding to March of this year. Due dates for the more than 116,000 taxpayers for this category were scheduled for mid-April. New maturities begin April 27 and run through May 4.

Like the AFIP, the AGIP established a Tax Fair Exceptional where the administrative business days initially included in the period foreseen between April 14 and 27, 2020, both dates inclusive, will not be computed for the procedural steps.

In the same measure, it was established again to delay until April 27 the deadline for the presentation of the Affidavits and the deposit of the amounts withheld by the Advertising Tax Withholding Agents, both corresponding to March 2020, with original maturity on April 10, 2020.

As regards the payment facility plans, April 27 was also established as the deadline for the payment of the installments of the plans whose cancellation is only made in person. Also, on the same day those plans regulated by Decree No. 606/1996, operating the original maturities in the period between March 20 and April 26, 2020, both dates inclusive.

AGIP reported that expenses and fees corresponding to fostering plans for debt payment facilities in court will be considered paid in term until April 27, 2020 (regulated by Law No. 6,195, Decree No. 606/1996 and Resolutions No. 2722 / SHYF / 2004 and No. 250 / AGIP / 2008, as amended and supplementary), whose original maturities operated in the period between the 20th. March and April 26, 2020, both dates inclusive.

Regarding the plan established in Resolution No. 249 / AGIP / 2008, the Buenos Aires collection entity resolved that the obligations in arrears with maturity prior to March 1, 2020, as well as the debts originated in expiration of plans of facilities prior to the indicated date. And that until May 31, 2020 there is a total forgiveness of interest for cash payment in a single installment and in the event that it is paid in up to 12 installments, forgiveness of 50% of the compensatory interest and forgiveness of 100% of the financing interest.

The other tax that is extended until April 27 is the expiration of the contribution for the use and occupation of the surface. The term for the payment of the Quota Nº4 / 2020 of the Contribution for the Use and Occupation of the Surface of goods in the public domain with street vendors for own account or for third parties, whose original maturity operated on April 13 2020.

Finally, with regard to the payment of the Appraisal Differences, the deadline for the payment of the settlements for differences and the payment facility plans for this concept was established on May 31, whose original maturities operate during the March and April 2020.