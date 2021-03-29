They extend the moratorium on evictions in the US until June 30

15 minutes. The government of the United States (USA) extended this Monday, for another 3 months, the moratorium on evictions that was due to expire on March 31 while continuing efforts “to give homeowners and tenants the help they need.”

Measure announced by the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rochelle Walensky. He indicated that it is part of the Government’s efforts to alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and reactivate the economy.

The economic stimulus plan approved a year ago by former President Donald Trump allocated $ 25 billion for rental assistance. Now, Joe Biden’s Administration Acts “Quickly to Facilitate Procedures,” According to a White House Statement.

“Biden-enacted recovery plan will distribute another $ 21.5 billion in emergency rental assistance“said the White House. The idea is” to help millions of families keep up with their payments and stay in their homes. “

For his part, in a 17-page message, Walensky noted that the pandemic “has presented a historic threat to public health.”

Keeping people in their homes, away from congregations or crowds – such as homeless shelters – avoiding evictions, is a key measure that helps contain the spread of COVID-19he added.

The moratorium on evictions applies to homes that receive a subsidy from the federal government. from the USA. It also applies to those tenants who have not earned more than $ 99,000 or $ 198,000 in 2020 if it is a couple filing their taxes together.

Pandemic aid

This moratorium It began a year ago as part of the Government’s efforts to alleviate the impact of the pandemic. In the US, the coronavirus has sickened 39.2 million people and killed 549,300.

The moratorium, which was extended in September and December and now ends on June 30, helped alleviate the public health consequences of tenant eviction. It also provided relief to a “substantial portion” of the roughly 43 million renters in the country, Walensky said.

The benefit applies when “the individual is unable to pay the full rent or pay the entire mortgage paymentSpecifically, “due to a substantial loss of income, reduction in paid working hours, dismissal or when extraordinary medical expenses occur.”

“In the context of a pandemic, a moratorium on evictions – like quarantine, isolation and social distancing – can be an effective public health measure used to prevent the spread of a contagious disease,” Walensky said.