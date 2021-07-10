They expose the courtship of Mia, daughter of Raúl de Molina and he refuses to talk about the subject in El Gordo y la Flaca



Raúl de Molina does not want to talk about his daughter’s courtship.

Photo: Gabe Ginsberg. / .

Clarissa Molina questioned Raúl de Molina about her daughter Mia’s courtship with Gabriel Edgardo Cardoze. The young woman made her partner’s name known through her social networks, and although Raúl and had spoken about this in the past, she has refused to speak further on the subject. Unfortunately his “refusal” was seen in The fat and the skinny, since in front of cameras Clarissa approached him to find out how he coped with the role of father-in-law. However, he ignored the question and changed the subject.

As revealed by People magazine the Raúl de Molina’s daughter usually keeps her private life quite far from social networks. Even his Instagram account is private, even though he has just over 27 thousand followers on said platform, where it seems for the first time he exposed who his partner is currently.

Before the publication, there are many who have congratulated her, and it is that even though she is the daughter of one of the most beloved conductors of Hispanic television, she remains quite out of the spotlight.

Despite the above, many are the followers of El Gordo y la Flaca who get uncomfortable when the hosts of entertainment programs keep their lives on the fringes of public life and the exhibition, when they live by airing the “dirty rags” of others, in programs such as El Gordo y la Flaca, De Primera Mano, Suelta La Sopa or Ventaneando.

