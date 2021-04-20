They expose Raúl de Molina in video “The truth in the jacuzzi”

Raúl de Molina exposed in video “The truth in the jacuzzi” | AFP

Also known as El Gordo de Molina, the host of the program “The fat and the skinny“He was recently exposed in an interview through a recognized program on YouTube, where they made reference to the truth of what was happening in the jacuzzi with him.

Those in charge of sharing the note were the hosts Elisa Beristain and Javier Cerinani in the program “Chisme No Like”, through their YouTube channel.

This one is entitled “The truth of Gordo de Molina in the Jacuzzi – Rafa Amaya so lost that he had a romance with Duque – CNL”, it was from an hour and 3 minutes where they began with the main note, we will share it with you right away.

As you well know to date, we continue in a pandemic so it is rare for guest artists to attend, so it is usual to have video calls with them where their interviews are made, on this occasion the Caribbean singer and businesswoman Virggi Lopez was introduced, who told with his experience with El Gordo de Mollina.

During your program Raul de Molina To keep their viewers more entertained, they made several sections to attract the attention and curiosity of those who saw it, for this reason the Cuban-American driver interviewed some guests in a jacuzzi in beachwear.

Being a celebrity in the world of television, the driver had become a television icon at the same time as his driving partner.

The singer spoke a little about her career about how she had descended so much in a short time and how long it also took to get up again, without a doubt the macho society in which we lived at that time had a great influence on the careers of several women who were dedicated to singing among themselves the protagonist of the main note.

Because Virggi Lopez became a personality in music as well as in entrepreneurship, he had the opportunity like many stars to be able to participate in important programs with the aim of promoting his career or the projects with which he was working at that time. .

The interpreter of “Reflection in the mirror“She commented that she had been attentive for several days when the program’s hosts made some comments regarding De Molina, so she immediately remembered something that she had gone through at the time she attended the program to be interviewed.

He had the opportunity to appear in the section of the Jacuzzi To be interviewed by Raúl de Molina, on some occasions the guests attended the program, most of them were women if they were not always, in others he himself went to the homes of the stars to record as was the case with Thalia and Jenni Rivera.

Virggi commented that in 2005 that she was on the program, the host touched her three times, surprised at not knowing what to answer because they were live, she claims that she began to touch her underwater and grabbing her back charms, this situation was repeated 3 times.

When one is starting in this, you are not going to finish and say: That man did this to me! Unfortunately, we are the product of a macho society, so we have to shut up, “said the singer.

In order to continue with her career because in order not to have repercussions, she ended up simply shutting up these types of actions, thanks to the conductors the singer joins this movement of “Me too“to stop normalizing all that improper treatment, of any kind that may come and once and for all talk about what we go through, becoming the first personality to speak about it against the driver.