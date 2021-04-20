They expose Alejandra Guzmán’s secret Frida Sofía’s father! | Instagram

Due to the situation that has been living in recent weeks by the Guzmán family and the statements of Frida sofia, his father Pablo Moctezuma He spoke recently revealing a secret about Alejandra Guzmán that will surely leave more than one shocked.

In a video that was shared a little over an hour ago on the Imagen Entertainment channel where the young woman’s father singer and model made some revelations and clarifications regarding her relationship with La Guzmán.

The video was titled: “Pablo Moctezuma denies having beaten Alejandra Guzmán and assures that she was abused”, we will share it with you right away.

Leaving a person exposed is something quite delicate, because the situation may or may not have reached a point where it is impossible to continue supporting it, as is happening in the case of Frida Sofía and the statements against her grandfather Enrique Guzman you did recently.

Also read: Did you object ?, Today’s host will not be a participant in the contest

For this the daughter of the star and celebrity of Rock & Roll of the 60s, Alejandra Guzman He shared a video on April 10 on his Instagram account, where he defended his father, stating that they could even fire for him.

Perhaps this situation tired Moctezuma a bit, who decided to reveal a secret about the singer, who she says she confided to him.

It may interest you: They expose Raúl de Molina in video “The truth in the jacuzzi”

Although, of course, in the first place he defended himself claiming that at no time had he laid a hand on the interpreter of “I was waiting for you“As at the time this news began to circulate, someone very close to the singer had also abused her.

The interviewer and part of the conductors was Gustavo Adolfo Infante, who immediately asked him if at any time he had put a hand on the singer, he immediately began to mention that it was something illogical and that they already knew the attitudes that Guzmán took when drinking a little.

He affirmed that the aforementioned assumptions were indeed a lie, since he had been married for 25 years to a spectacular woman who did nothing but support him and his daughter Frida Sofía, unlike Alejandra who had had approximately 500 boyfriends and that her history did not he was the best of all.

Also read: “The stars and me” Does Livia Brito propose to fans one night?

This woman is out of reality, out of truth, “said Pablo Moctezuma.

Something else that the businessman added and that he said he did not want to mention because it was something that surpassed him because of the situation, but that was undoubtedly something that he should already mention was that the singer confessed that someone had come to abuse her only .

This secret was revealed because despite the fact that during all these years he continued to maintain a certain respect for his daughter’s mother, learning that she turned her back on her own daughter was something that caused her to lose respect a little. and to give him the courage to reveal this to the media.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

The driver asked Pablo if he knew who it had been, but the businessman did not know, perhaps he never entrusted it to him and thinks that this is precisely why he is so ill and that for the same reason he cannot help his own daughter , because she needs to heal first.

For him, it is very sad that Alejandra did not give her own daughter the benefit of the doubt, due to the very strong situation that Frida Sofía is living in these moments, when she most needed to reconcile with her mother.