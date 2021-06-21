They explore Juan Rulfo’s connection with the big screen

MEXICO CITY. Juan Rulfo and his connection to the big screen is explored in the book Juan Rulfo in the cinema: the scripts of Pedro Páramo Y The golden rooster, by the American researcher Douglas J. Weatherford, who compiles the film adaptations in which Carlos Fuentes, Gabriel García Márquez, Carlos Velo and Roberto Gavaldón worked.

And he reviews in detail the ties of the Mexican author with the cinema. “Rulfo had an interesting intervention in the cinema from the mid-50s and 60s,” explains Weatherford in an interview.

So I can confirm with certainty his participation in the production of some films, sometimes as a photographer, historical advisor and actor, as in the film In this town there are no thieves, but also as a writer ”, he details.

And he adds: “It is possible that Rulfo had at that time the hope that the cinema would be for him an alternative vein for his creativity and also to get some economic benefit and thus support his family, because we know that when he published Pedro Páramo (1955 ) does not have a stable job and will not have one until 1962 when he works as an editor at the National Indigenous Institute ”.

It is certain that Rulfo had hope in the cinema, that is, he loved the possibility of seeing his work written on the big screen, but he quickly lost much of that expectation, because he was seldom satisfied with the results of the adaptations “, he accepts Weatherford.

For example, Talpa, the first adaptation of his eponymous story, did not please him much. Nor did Pedro Páramo or El gallo de oro fascinate him.

But he did like The Secret Formula –which is not an adaptation of his work, although in this one he reads a poetic text–, as well as El despojo, “and that is why it is noticed, often to fans, that few have known how to bring Rulfo’s work to the big screen.

Suffice it to remember that, since 1980, a journalist was already asking if it was possible to take Juan Rulfo to the movies, warns the academic from the Brigham Young University.

I would say that there are several filmmakers who have shown us that Rulfo can be taken to the movies. Perhaps the Rulfian adaptation that I like the most is Los confines, by Mitl Valdez, which is very well done; or The Empire of Fortune, by Arturo Ripstein.

As well as Chalma by Miguel Ángel Fernández, Zona cero, by Carolina Rivas and A piece at night, by Roberto Rochín, which I think is very successful. I also love several films by Juan Carlos Rulfo, such as From forgetfulness to I don’t remember and El abuelo Cheno and other stories that, although they are documentaries, are also adaptations of Juan Rulfo’s work, ”he says.

In sum, “it seems to me that it is possible to take Rulfo to the cinema, although he is not an easy writer to adapt, partly because of the greatness of his work, and because, unlike some writers, someone who sees an adaptation of Rulfo he will always think of the original work and being one of the most important writers in America, he puts a certain weight on the filmmaker who tries to adapt it ”.

Weatherford affirms that the figure who inspired this volume was the filmmaker Carlos Velo, “because he not only wanted to adapt Rulfo’s work, but to do him justice, for which he spent six years working.

He called it ‘the biggest project of my life’, but when he finished the film and saw its cold reception, he felt the weight of carrying the work and seeing how it had fallen apart ”.

However, “Velo always thought that he and Carlos Fuentes had written a very good script and suggested that it be published sometime so that people could see its quality and then, perhaps, it would be understood that the failure of the project lay in another place”.

Do you agree with Velo? He is asked. “I don’t completely agree with him. It seems to me that there are failures in the script, but I am happy and honored to bring it to light ”.

Published by Editorial RM, the volume includes three scripts for two novels by Juan Rulfo.

Two correspond to El gallo de oro, from 1963 and 1964, written by García Márquez, Fuentes and Roberto Gavaldón.

And the script by Pedro Páramo, from 1965, made by Fuentes and Carlos Velo, with the participation of Manuel Barbachano. In addition, it includes the research of Douglas J. Weatherford, an introductory text by Víctor Jiménez, director of the Juan Rulfo Foundation, and the essays by José Carlos Boixo and Fernando Mino.

LOST ITS MYTHICAL CHARACTER

Although Weatherford acknowledges that the greatness of the film Pedro Páramo, by Velo, cannot be denied, “its adaptation, despite Fuentes participating, failed to recreate the mythical, archetypal and metaphorical spirit of the novel.”

I am super fond of Gabriel Figueroa’s photography, but in that film it is incredible that the camera almost never moves, despite the fact that when reading the novel you constantly look at the sky and below, at the birds, the stars, the moon, the sun, clouds or wind.

And, from the movement of the written word, we have that connection between heaven and hell, but the film never recreated that archetypal element, nor does it convince us of the mythical and archetypal state of Susana San Juan ”, he adds.

Let’s say that “Fuentes and Velo, somehow, decided to emphasize in the script the erotic connection between Pedro Páramo and Susana San Juan, when it seems to me that it is a more metaphorical relationship, that is lost in the film and it seems impossible to me to believe that Fuentes has lost the opportunity to emphasize the mythical, especially when at that time he was working on The Death of Artemio Cruz ”, he concludes.

* In the following link you will find the latest news