from the verified Instagram account of Roberto Romano and the same ones that increase in intensity. “data-reactid =” 24 “>“ And yes, it may be that I have no limits when I defend my own. You know what that is called lousy loot. Publish all that stupid orale. See who farts you. Where you see stupid. I swear you will know me more than you know about me. From the Sierra Morena! shit ”, reads one of the messages that is observed were sent from the verified Instagram account of Roberto Romano and same that are increasing in intensity.

Before the filtered conversation, users on social networks demanded Televisa and Telemundo, companies with which Roberto has worked on projects such as “El Bienamado” and “El Señor de los Cielos”, respectively. And then it was announced that another project had started with the San Ángel television station, a soap opera called “Imperio de mentiras” and whose production falls to Giselle González. The latter, upon learning of what had happened, would have decided to leave it out and not overlook gender-based violence, despite the fact that since last March she had already recorded a good number of scenes.

Thanks to the producer @giselleglztv for taking action on the matter since it has always been characterized for supporting women, slipping from the work of “actor” #RobertoRomano in the soap opera @ImperioMentiras, what a disappointment of person. – Gabriel Ramón (@ Axga19) June 5, 2020

Brisa Carrillo wrote: “There are still people like that in my country. I met him while we were studying. I am not surprised by him; it’s something he always did. And nobody did anything. No one does anything. ” For his part, & nbsp;Benny Emmanuel added: “This Roberto Romano came to record in the” Said … “, imagine him greeting the women and girls of the call with a kiss without knowing that he can wish death and rape to any woman and girl. This “actor” must be in jail. & Nbsp; “data-reactid =” 31 “> But the accusations against Romano were not new to other of his fellow actors. Brisa Carrillo wrote:“ There are still people like that in my country I met him while we were studying. I am not surprised by him; he is something he always did. And nobody did anything. Nobody does anything. “For his part, Benny Emmanuel added:” This Roberto Romano came to record in the “Said .. . “Imagine him kissing the women and girls of the call, without knowing that he can wish death and rape to any woman and girl. This” actor “must be in prison.

reveals another episode where Roberto was more than aggressive. “It turns out that Romano was involved in an episode of violence 10 years ago in the Toluca stadium, when his grandfather, Don Fernando Corona (QEPD) was a Director of the Devils. As it turns out, the actor regularly attended Nemesio Díez with the air of an owner, until he starred in a scandal. One of the security managers of the building, the good Everardo, I do not forget the name, because he became a veteran of his duties in Hell, he did not let several of his friends pass to the box where the actor was, because they did not have pass and the game was already over. It was to keep the party going. And then Romano caught himself, yelled at him and told the security element about everything until he punched him. So. The boy who was doing his job ended up on the floor to the bewilderment of those present. The incident reached the grandfather’s ears, who could not believe the grandson ‘s action. “” Data-reactid = “32”> And last but not least, a column in the sports newspaper Récord reveals another episode where Roberto was more than aggressive. “It turns out that Romano was involved in an episode of violence 10 years ago in the Toluca stadium, when his grandfather, Don Fernando Corona (QEPD) was a Director of the Devils. As it turns out, the actor regularly attended Nemesio Díez with a touch of owner, until he starred in a scandal. One of the security managers of the property, the good Everardo, I do not forget the name, because he became a veteran of his duties in Hell, he did not let the box where the actor was several of his friends, because they did not have a pass and the game was over. It was to continue the party. And so Romano caught himself, yelled at him and told the security element of everything until he punched him. Like this. was doing his chamba ended up on the floor or before the bewilderment of those present. The incident reached the grandfather’s ears, who could not believe the grandson ‘s action.

Read more

Alejandra Haydee confessed the harassment of which she was a victim by the director of film and music videos Carlos Marcovich. He also denied the claims and also spoke of defamation. Another point in common is the racist, classist and misogynistic language that both deny and read in the messages that were leaked. “Data-reactid =” 48 “> These types of signs unfortunately abound in the country, and recalling a similar case A few months ago, the actress Alejandra Haydee confessed the harassment of which she was the victim by the director of film and music videos Carlos Marcovich. He also denied the statements and also spoke of defamation. Another point in common is the racist, classist and misogynistic language. that both deny and read in the leaked messages.

Alfonso Dosal, who did not need a media scandal to assume himself as a macho and with behaviors that were learned from home. “Enough to make us idiots, to remain silent, we are and have been part of the racism of this country, I have been part of the problem, I personally and of course if I sucked him since childhood! We have to say enough and not allow or allow anyone to continue perpetuating this type of comments, attitudes … “, and where it would be worth rethinking everything. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 49 “> But the attitude of these celebrities is far from that of Alfonso Dosal, who did not need a media scandal to assume himself as macho and with behaviors that were learned from home.” Enough of making us Idiots, to remain silent, we are and have been part of the racism of this country, I have been part of the problem, I personally, and of course if I sucked him since I was a child! We have to say enough and do not allow or allow anyone to continue perpetuating this type of comments, attitudes … “, and where it would be worth rethinking everything.