Guadalajara police reported that a person was executed this afternoon in the Bethel neighborhood.

The agency detailed that a report was received from a person injured by a firearm in the streets of Ramaa and Hebron in Colonia Bethel.

Upon arrival of the unit, an unconscious male was located on the ground with two firearm impacts to the stomach and chest.

According to the report of an officer while doing the corresponding investigations the cause was located, who mentioned that he had a discussion with the subject.

The deceased subject took out a machete and the attacker a firearm, so he shot him twice, leaving him dead on the spot.

The aforementioned was placed at the disposal of the Attorney General of the State of Jalisco for the corresponding investigations.

