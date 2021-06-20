They evoke the poet who sang to ‘La suave patria’, on the centenary of his death

MEXICO CITY. In his poetry and his political struggle, the poet Ramon lopez velarde reflected his love for Mexico and the people who suffered the ravages of the Revolution, the president assured yesterday Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

From Jerez, Zacatecas, the head of the Executive led the national tribute to López Velarde, on the centenary of his death, and highlighted his political career, his honesty and his austerity.

Not a poem written commissioned by the strong man of that time, Obregón, and his friend Vasconcelos, but an intimate poem, dedicated to our land, a poor country and a humble people, dressed in calico and beads, sequins “, He said.

López Obrador stressed that the poet had the courage to adhere to the Maderista cause, without expecting personal benefit from it.

Luis García Montero, director of the Cervantes Institute, special guest, pointed out that López Velarde belongs to the Mexican sentimental education that dialogues with Darío, Lugones, Pellicer and Villaurrutia.

He pointed out that some critical voices point out that he posed a provincial vision of Mexico; However, he considered that the bard exercised the mission of describing the world and telling its truth. “It is a tribute that is as popular as it is official, as much of the State as of society. It is the best memory of a poet who is still alive ”, stated García.

Alejandra Frausto, Secretary of Culture, warned that the poem La suave patria was a kind of legacy from López Velarde.

On the spot, an apology was made for the poem Suave Patria, written in the twilight of his short life, and read by two high school students.

The country endorsed the stanzas of what for many is a second national anthem, a composition born to be eternal and which was a literary testament ”.

INAH ASSESSES DAMAGE IN THE TIHOSUCO CHAPEL

After the collapse that the frontispiece of the Niño Jesús chapel suffered, in the Mayan town of Tihosuco, last Friday, due to the rains, specialists from the INAH Quintana Roo Center inspected the area and notified the insurer, the agency reported. “Restoration and stabilization actions for the property are expected to begin next week; and a project to rebuild the collapsed part will be evaluated ”, they explained.

-From the Editorial Office

Photo: Courtesy INAH

THE CENTENARY SEP LIBRARY

With the idea of ​​“placing books and reading at the center of the community”, the SEP Centenaria Library was born.

The address of Educational materials and the Conaliteg, summon “the holders of the economic rights of the titles likely to participate in the selection process of educational materials. A total of 200 titles will be acquired: 40 for preschool, 40 for primary, 40 for secondary, 40 for teachers and 40 for parents ”, says the call.

We cannot find a better way to remember López Velarde than by designing this call … The ‘SEP centenaria’ library is born, ”Marx Arriaga, head of Educational Materials, commented yesterday on Twitter.

-Drafting

* In the following link you will find the latest news