They evict several parties in bars in Murcia with about 200 people without a mask

The Local Police of Murcia has evicted several parties in bars of the city in which they were concentrated near 200 people, after which he filed 189 complaints attendees for not wearing a mask, this body reported this Saturday on its Twitter account.

The most numerous of the incidents has occurred in the bar area of ​​Las Atalayas, where the special security group intervened, which imposed another sanction for excess capacity to those responsible for the premises. In this action 118 people were fined.

In another bar in the same area, the owner was denounced for no sound limiter and ten clients for not using the mask.

In addition, a complaint is filed against the owner of another premises in Atalayas for lacking a sound limiter and 10 complaints are made to clients for not using a mask😷 – Murcia Local Police (@MurciaPolicia) April 3, 2021

📌 Our agents denounce a meeting with eight people in a place in the Mariano Rojas area, where they went without a mask and did not keep a safe distance. – Murcia Local Police (@MurciaPolicia) April 3, 2021

Later, in the bar area of ​​Avenida Mariano Rojas, the owner of another place where they were concentrated was denounced 63 people dancing, no mask and no safety distance.

Also in the same area, later, eight other people were fined in a bar, also for don’t keep your distance and do not wear the mandatory mask inside.