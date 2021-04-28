They evacuate the Met from New York for finding a suspicious package

April 27, 2021

0

The Metropolitan Museum of New York (Met) was evacuated, due to the presence of a suspicious package in front of the institution.

The suspicious object turned out to be a suitcase with personal belongings that had been forgotten, but which led the city police to cut off Fifth Avenue, one of the main arteries of the city.

According to the Police, the agents went to “investigate information about a suspicious package in front of the Met”, for which they requested to avoid passing through the area.

Two hours later it was learned that everything had been a false alarm.

The local Gothamist media detailed that on Monday around 2:00 p.m. local time (6:00 p.m. GMT), the New York Police received information that there was an “abandoned bag” near the museum’s entrance, prompting law enforcement to deploy your explosives unit.

0