LONDON –
The European Medicines Agency predicts that there could be remedies against
coronavirus in the coming months and the approval of a vaccine at the beginning of the
2021 “at best”.
Dr. Marco Cavaleri, director of the
the agency’s vaccine department stated Thursday at a conference of
Press that approval of COVID-19 treatments could occur
“Before summer” if laboratory experiments prosper.
COVID-19 enters the mouth and nostrils and spreads to the organs.
Recent trials suggest that remdesivir helps
sufferers recover more quickly from the coronavirus, although they remain
more proof needed.
While it usually takes years to develop a
vaccine, Cavaleri claimed that if the injections currently under test turn out
effective, may be licensed at the beginning of next year.
It is very dangerous and manifests itself in inflammation of the blood vessels and coronary arteries.
He cautioned, however, that many vaccines
Experimentals are never approved, and delays are common.
“But there is a chance that if everything goes
as planned, a vaccine could be approved within a year, “he said.
Experts warn of the dangers of following the recommendations of videos shared on social networks. To see more of Telemundo, visit now.telemundo.com
More than 140 heads of state and scientists,
including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Prime Minister
Pakistani Imran Khan and renowned economist Joseph Stiglitz issued the
Thursday a call to all countries to cooperate to develop a vaccine
against COVID-19 that is free and easily accessible to all the peoples of the
world.
There are currently approximately a dozen
possible vaccines under experiment in China, Great Britain, Germany and States
United.
The World Health Organization estimates that
It will take 12-18 months to develop an effective vaccine.
While some experts have proposed that in
In this case the vaccine is exempt from going through substantial clinical tests,
Cavaleri assured that this is not being considered.
“Our current strategy is that all
Developing vaccines must undergo extensive testing to determine
what is your level of protection ”, he pointed out.
.