LONDON –

The European Medicines Agency predicts that there could be remedies against

coronavirus in the coming months and the approval of a vaccine at the beginning of the

2021 “at best”.

Dr. Marco Cavaleri, director of the

the agency’s vaccine department stated Thursday at a conference of

Press that approval of COVID-19 treatments could occur

“Before summer” if laboratory experiments prosper.

Recent trials suggest that remdesivir helps

sufferers recover more quickly from the coronavirus, although they remain

more proof needed.

While it usually takes years to develop a

vaccine, Cavaleri claimed that if the injections currently under test turn out

effective, may be licensed at the beginning of next year.

He cautioned, however, that many vaccines

Experimentals are never approved, and delays are common.

“But there is a chance that if everything goes

as planned, a vaccine could be approved within a year, “he said.

More than 140 heads of state and scientists,

including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Prime Minister

Pakistani Imran Khan and renowned economist Joseph Stiglitz issued the

Thursday a call to all countries to cooperate to develop a vaccine

against COVID-19 that is free and easily accessible to all the peoples of the

world.

There are currently approximately a dozen

possible vaccines under experiment in China, Great Britain, Germany and States

United.

The World Health Organization estimates that

It will take 12-18 months to develop an effective vaccine.

While some experts have proposed that in

In this case the vaccine is exempt from going through substantial clinical tests,

Cavaleri assured that this is not being considered.

“Our current strategy is that all

Developing vaccines must undergo extensive testing to determine

what is your level of protection ”, he pointed out.

