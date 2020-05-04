Was the new coronavirus already circulating in France in late December, as a new study suggests? It would not be far-fetched, experts estimate, that they suspect that the virus was already circulating in the country before the first official cases in late January.

The first three identified cases of Sars-Cov-2 in France date back to January 24. Two Chinese from Wuhan, the birthplace of the pandemic, and a resident of the Bordeaux region, who was returning from a trip to China.

But Dr Yves Cohen, head of the resuscitation unit at Avicenne and Jean-Verdier hospitals in Seine-Saint-Denis, near Paris, announced Sunday that identified a positive case dating back to December 27.

“We take out all the records of patients hospitalized in intensive care in Jean-Verdier and Avicenne from December 2 to January 16 with pneumonia but a negative PCR, “he explained on Monday in reference to the test that was being carried out at the time.

This test was done to detect a possible contagion with the flu or another coronavirus, but not the one that caused the current pandemic, because was not yet known.

In light of the epidemic, the samples, which had been frozen, this time passed the test for the new coronavirus. “Of the 14 patients, one was positive,” he said.

This is a 42-year-old man, who was examined on December 27, according to the study published in the International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents.

It is the proof that “the COVID-19 It was already spreading in France at the end of December 2019, one month before the first official cases“the authors wrote.

According to Professor Cohen, one hypothesis would be that it was contaminated by his asymptomatic wife, who works in the fish section of a supermarket “next to the sushi stall, with people of Asian origin”.

Is this man who is now cured the first case of COVID-19 in France?

Some experts are waiting for the results of the new study to be validated before deciding. But this would only confirm what many scientists suspected.

“This virus has the peculiarity of spreading silently among the population without being detected, and then it takes clinical forms,” ​​said Professor Olivier Bouchaud, head of the department of infectious diseases at Avicenne hospital.

“No one has hidden anything”

For example, Beijing informed the World Health Organization (WHO) of an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown origin in Wuhan on December 31. But the first case is believed to date back to December 8, according to the Wuhan health authorities. Or as of December 1, according to a study published in The Lancet.

The various philodynamic studies – which analyze the genetic variations of the virus to recreate its “family tree” – also lead to a probable origin of the epidemic in China. “in November or December”, according to Erik Volz, epidemiologist at Imperial College London.

And for the main European or North American cities, studies show that “the epidemic began to mid January or early February at the earliest, “he said recently.

But “in my opinion, it is necessary to distinguish between isolated cases and the epidemic wave,” Samuel Alizon, director of research at the National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) at the University of Montpellier (south), insisted on Monday.

“Regarding the origin of epidemic wave in France, current data places it between mid-January and early February, “he explained.

“However, it is possible that isolated cases have been imported before, which could lead to transmission chains that have become extinct,” he said.

Could Anna, a 33-year-old Parisian, be one of those first cases? The January 13thOn his return from Thailand, he became ill.

“It lasted almost three weeks, it was completely on the floor,” he said.

Cough, fever, but also loss of taste and smell, then unknown symptoms for COVID-19. “We will never know, I have not been tested. “

“The virus has probably been circulating for longer than we think in France,” said Professor Bouchaud.

But “no one has hidden anything,” he says, noting that doctors often do not look for the precise germ responsible for lung disease.

