The airline sector expects losses for 5,300 million dollars this year and the possible cancellation of 534 thousand jobs, due to the crisis by the Covid-19, estimated Luis Noriega, president of Canaero.

By participating in a video conference organized by Concamin, Noriega warned that one factor that the industry has against it is that Mexico will emerge from the health contingency after other countries.

In addition, 40 percent of passengers will wait at least 6 months to fly.

The first factor is to survive. But the next point is to rebuild passenger confidence, to be able to fly safely, safely, efficiently and effectively, “he warned.

He noted that for every job at risk in the industry, it represents 28 additional sources of work that can be lost in associated value chains.

He stated that he is working with airport groups to operate protocols and reduce costs.

Noriega said they are exploring various solutions to reduce the impact on the sector such as deferring tax payments, maintaining unprofitable routes and adopting a health passport.

“We are seeking support for unprofitable routes, because a part of the routes, especially the national ones, once operations are restarted, will have very low demand. In order to ensure the connectivity provided by the industry, we have to It tries to get the government to make sure we keep those routes profitable.

“In the medium term we are talking with the Secretary of Health (sic) to include in their budget some of the sanitary measures that will be required in the future. An example is something that is being considered in several countries is a sanitary passport,” he said. Noriega.

He added that they are seeking government support to restructure loans, among other measures.

“We are also talking about the modification of investments in the master plans of airborne groups to try to reduce the investment that is going to be required because this industry is going to take time to recover and with this, (it is sought) to reduce operating costs and reduce the costs that passengers have to pay through the TUA, “said Noriega.

