This is the featured news this Thursday, April 9 in the main newspapers of national circulation:

REFORM

They estimate 8 times more infections

Government admits that there may be 26 thousand cases of Covid-19. Coronavirus continues with sampling method that dismisses massive tests

THE DAY

AMLO: 15 consortia owe 50 billion pesos to the treasury

Reiterates that there is no break with the Private Initiative; “Much of it was in solidarity”

THE UNIVERSAL

Covid-19 infections break out within the Mexican Institute of Social Security

There are 89 cases and 5 deaths on staff. Ministry of Health estimates that there are 26 thousand 519 infected in Mexico

MILLENNIUM

There are 97 infections in four Social Security hospitals

Zoé Robledo acknowledges the problem in Tlalnepantla, but denies that it is “an outbreak”

EXCÉLSIOR

Mexico loses 346,878 jobs

Small companies resist the crisis. In less than a month, the coronavirus health emergency eliminated more jobs than all the ones created in 2019, which were 342,777, according to the Mexican Institute of Social Security.

