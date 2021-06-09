They erase a mural with the figure of J Balvin in Medellín to demonstrate against him

In the last weeks, Colombia has gone through difficult situations that have even attempted against people’s lives. Given the facts, several artists have spoken out for the cessation of violence in their country, but J Balvin’s attitude seems not to be pleasing to his countrymen.

In the commune 13 of Medellín there is controversy because the exact moment was recorded in which several people come together to paint white a mural dedicated to the singer and that it was located in the tourist corridor of Medellín.

The video went viral on social media and there was speculation about a demonstration against Balvin for his position on the social problems in which Colombia is immersed.

“For his indifference to the suffering of the people“Posted a Twitter user.

Inhabitants of the Comuna13 of Medellín are erasing all the graffiti of J Balvin due to his indifference to the suffering of the people. pic.twitter.com/peptuI4b0c – 🇨🇴Antiuribista (@SoyAntiuribista) June 6, 2021

However, there is another version that indicates that the removal of the graffiti is due to the fact that it was painted so that it would be there for just a month due to the launch of the documentary ‘The Boy From de Medellín’, by Amazon, an audiovisual piece that portrays life by José Álvaro Osorio, and that it was not a fact due to some difference with the artist.

Despite knowing that it could be a terminated contract and then give way to another artistic design, several internet users indicated that The mural was removed from the commune because the reggaeton player has not shown his support for the national strike and it even became a Trending Topic.

It is not known exactly what the real reason would be because, although the singer has not spoken about it, there are millions of Colombians who consider it essential that those who have national and international recognition use their influence to make visible the complex situation they are facing.