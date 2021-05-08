They ensure WhatsApp will not delete accounts or limit their functions | Pixabay

They have recently reported that WhatsApp will not delete accounts or limit the functions of users who do not accept its new terms, that’s right, so keep reading to find out everything that is happening.

A controversial change has occurred in the terms and Conditions WhatsApp, which is planned to take effect on May 15, the date on which users who have not accepted the new rules would be affected by the operation of the application in several ways.

However, WhatsApp recently backtracked and will allow the full functioning of the messaging application, even without having accepted the new measures.

As reported, WhatsApp has regressed its decision, since the company It has said that it will not deactivate accounts that have not accepted the new terms and conditions on May 15, the date they will take effect.

While the majority of users who have received the new terms and conditions have accepted them, we appreciate that some people have not yet had the opportunity to do so. No accounts will be deleted on May 15 due to this update and no one will lose WhatsApp functionality either. We will continue to send reminders to people for several weeks to come, “the statement said.

In this way, the WhatsApp company confirms that even if users have not accepted its new rules, they can continue to have the full service of the messaging platform.

Of course, it also ensures that these people will continue to receive reminders about the application of the new terms and conditions of use.

It is worth mentioning that the application of the new regulations was originally planned for last February, however, after the scandal caused, the decision was made to delay their application in order to make the changes to be applied more clearly and transparently known which included stories and more recently a notice in the chats.

So, if you are a user who was concerned about changes in WhatsApp policies, but you cannot leave the messaging application either, you can stop worrying about the consequences of May 15.

Of course, you must prepare to continue receiving WhatsApp reminders for a long time, because the truth is that you do not know what happens later if the new terms are not accepted.

On the other hand, the option whereby messages disappear after seven days in a WhatsApp conversation became official last November, and just last month WaBetaInfo announced that the option of making them disappear only 24 hours later would be looming! having sent the messages.

Now, WaBetaInfo has the first image that not only shows what the menu to activate the option looks like, but also confirms that the option of messages that self-destruct seven after they have been sent does not disappear, but will coexist with the 24-hour option .

This is how the feature that is still in development is already beginning in some Beta versions it will be available for both iOS and Android and even web and desktop version according to WaBetaInfo.

However, at the moment it is not clear when the update will be ready, and if those who are not willing to adopt the new WhatsApp policies whose acceptance deadline is May 15 will be able to make use of it.

And the truth is that we cannot take for granted that in the future those who do not accept will not be able to use the application, so it is better to be forewarned by what may happen later.