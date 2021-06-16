They ensure the purchase of medicines for girls and boys with cancer

MEXICO CITY. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador trusted that next week they will have the missing medicines and medical equipment to care for children with cancer.

In his conference at the National Palace, the president said that his administration works together with UNOPS for the acquisition of oncological drugs, which he hopes will be purchased next week.

“Much progress is being made, I think that by next week we have already bought all the medicines and also medical equipment, next week. A review of everything that has been acquired, what we lack, is being carried out with the UN and UNOPS and the entire health sector is working on this. We will report I think next week and well. It is progressing ”, he indicated.

This, after yesterday that relatives of children with cancer protested at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM), protesting the shortage of drugs for minors.

It should be noted that the protesters agreed to have a meeting today with the Ministry of Health to address this problem.

López Obrador assured that obtaining these drugs is a priority for the federal government; however, the shortage of some keys must also be resolved.

“We are dedicated full time to that, which we see as a priority and urgent. They are working literally day and night getting all the medicines in the world, there is no limitation of money, it is also a situation of world supply in some medicines and keys, but we are solving it, “he said.

PURCHASE OF MEDICINES TO TREAT CANCER, HIV …

On May 27, the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, announced that through the agreement between the federal government and UNOPS in 2020, Mexico has acquired 723 highly specialized drugs with a saving of 11 billion pesos.

Up to that date, our country had bought 730 drug codes, awarded to 144 companies from 7 countries, which has meant the acquisition of 724 million high-consumption and high-specialty drugs.

Alcocer Varela highlighted that among the acquired drugs there are oncology, cardiology, HIV, neurology and hematology, as well as endocrinology, pulmonology, among others.

He highlighted that for the purchase of the 724 million pieces the federal government has disbursed 43 thousand 278 million pesos, so to date there is a saving of 11 thousand 800 million pesos, which represents more than 20 percent of the programmed budget in the heading; “That is, 70 percent of the savings achieved between 2012 and 2018”.

The supply of #Medicamentos @UNOPS covers the period from June 2021 to June 2022. In 2020 an agreement was signed to guarantee the continuity, security, transparency and stability of the supply on a multi-year basis until 2024. An estimated saving of 11 is expected thousand 880 million pesos. – SALUD México (@SSalud_mx) May 27, 2021

