In recent days we have had enough information about Xbox Series S or Lockhart, alleged next-generation console that will debut with a more affordable price than Xbox Series X.

Some Microsoft documents with alleged details about Lockhart were recently leaked. So, it seems that the console is real and that it will be presented in the coming months. The last thing we knew about it is that it will have Smart Delivery and backward compatibility. Now, some alleged technical details of the system have been leaked, giving us an idea of ​​its capabilities.

How powerful would Xbox Series X be?

According to information from ., Lockhart would be less powerful hardware than Xbox Series X, data that has been shared by various sources in recent months. Because of this, the Lockhart is also expected to be cheaper.

New leaked details ensure that Lockhart will deliver a 1080p or 1440p gaming experience. Likewise, it is mentioned that there is a setting or special mode in the Xbox Series X development kit that would correspond to Lockhart and what it would offer.

The development kit would be called Dante, and would allow developers to enable this mode that includes the performance profile that Microsoft wants to achieve with its economic console.

It is also noted that Lockhart would have 7.5 GB of usable RAM, an underclocked CPU speed, and approximately 4 Teraflops of performance. To put this in perspective, Xbox Series X has 13.5 GB of usable RAM and 12 Teraflops.

The Lockhart mode of the development kit would serve precisely so that developers can test and check the performance of games in both performance profiles.

Microsoft has not officially confirmed the existence of Lockhart, so for now everything is a rumor. While we know more about it, you can visit this link to know all the news about Xbox Series X.