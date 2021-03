Tennis player Novak Djokovic, number 1 in the ATP ranking, is preparing to defend his Australian Open title, which begins on February 8 in Melbourne. While the Serbian is in preventive quarantine and can train in the city of Adelaide for five hours a day, he received a beautiful surprise from his fans in the vicinity of the hotel where he is concentrated. “Nole” looked out from the balcony of his hotel to enjoy a serenade that his fans dedicated to him from the street.