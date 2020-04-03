They enjoy El Buki in concert Por Amor a Morelia on YouTube | Instagram

More than 80 thousand people enjoyed this Thursday’s broadcast by Youtube of the concert For the love of Morelia, Michoacán, which offered Marco Antonio Solis on October 23, 2015 in the Plaza Monumental.

At the point of 18:00, He started the live with the song “Te Sigo Esperando”, which was preceded by songs like “I need a Companion”, “Mi Eterno Amor Secreto” and “Quiéreme”, to close with “A Donde Vamos a Parar” and “Otra Christmas without you”.

Between each block of songs, the interpreter He shared, in a voiceover, his love for the state that saw him born, and highlighted his culture: dances, his crafts; as well as the landscapes, the beaches, the lakes and the people of Michoacán.

Little brothers, I hope you have enjoyed, that you have had a different time in this situation that we are experiencing (referring to Covid-19). Enjoy the family, the reading, the prayer … so that everything fits better in our world, which needs various adjustments, “said the artist at the end of the transmission that lasted an hour.

“The Buki” He also announced that he will be doing more things for people during confinement by the Covid-19 and although he did not give details on his Instagram account, he shares some of the moments.

Likewise, the artist is one of the celebrities who joins the movement #I stay at home sharing a curious image through his personal Instagram account.

In it appears a doll that is covered with a blanket and sitting in an armchair, apparently, the artist is looking for make aware their fans to follow the recommendations regarding the risks of the new pandemic of coronavirus.

Likewise, like many of the artists who are at home, he has shared moments in which he is enjoying his family and the activities that they carry out within their own home, such as their wife which appears in one of the videos doing a cleaning inside your house.

