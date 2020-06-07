Guamuchil, Sinaloa.- With the clear traces of punishment, the only space with synthetic grass in the municipal seat of the province of Álava is completely forgotten. This is the sports module of the Las Torres subdivision, which once became the pride and favorite place of lovers of fast football.

The damage caused by the property is mainly observed in the part of the carpet that is placed just above the playing field. This work was built within the program of the State Government called Rescue of Public Spaces, and now the scene does require someone to rescue it.

And not everything is bad, because on the outside and around this football box, both the basketball courts and walkers are kept clean and in good condition. Exercise equipment also requires a “cat’s hand.”

The court is in very poor condition.

In full contingency children look for a better corner to distract themselves.

The walkers are very well.

In contrast the park walkers look clean and in good repair.

The basketball courts are in good shape.

The basketball courts and almost all the remaining space are in good condition, unlike the plastered one.